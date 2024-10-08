EXCLUSIVE: Newly-closed Laurencekirk care home slammed for ‘disgusting’ treatment of staff and residents

A cash-strapped Laurencekirk care home has been shut down – with claims staff have been left thousands of pounds out of pocket and residents “bombed out of their homes”.

Seven former employees of Kirk Lodge in Laurencekirk have spoken to The Press and Journal about the “appalling” treatment they claim they have been subjected to since discovering the home would be closing.

They also accuse management of putting residents “under stress” by removing furniture and photos from their rooms while they were still living in them.

The carers – who have asked to remain anonymous – explained how they were called into a meeting with Kennedy Care Group director Tom Dailey on August 20.

They said they were told the home was going to be shut down in the next four to five weeks as it was no longer financially viable.

They claim they were assured they would get paid for any hours worked, outstanding holidays, and 30 days in lieu if they stayed until closing day.

However, they say they have not received any of the money they were promised, and have now learned they will need to claim any outstanding wages from liquidators, Henderson Loggie.

During the tense meeting, the workers allege they were ordered to not speak to the press – but they say they have been left with no other option.

Kirk Home care home boss: ‘There has been a misunderstanding’

The last resident left Kirk Lodge on September 11, with staff staying to clean until Sunday, September 15.

One carer, who worked at Kirk Lodge for nearly two years, insists they were promised an extra 30 days’ pay as “an act of goodwill” and would also be paid for all hours worked up until September 16.

However, they all claim they have only been paid for the work done until Sunday, September 8, despite an official ‘Notice of Company Liquidation’ saying their “last working day” was September 15.

They explained: “We’ve now received an email saying we need to claim the unpaid money to the liquidators, which is something they never said when we were still working.

“They are also denying having offered us 30 days in lieu, which is utter lies.”

One worker told The P&J the way they have been treated is “disgusting”.

She said: “We shouldn’t have to fight to get the wages we are entitled to.

“The stress we have all been put through is terrible.”

A spokeswoman for Kennedy Care Group insisted to the P&J that “all staff were provided with clear guidance” on what wages would need to be claimed.

She also said that the extra 30 days’ pay was “never offered” – and described it as a “misunderstanding”.

She said: “Staff have been invited to claim for any unpaid wages for hours in which they had worked following September 8, 2024, and in the final week leading up to the closure of Kirk Lodge which occurred on September 16.

“All staff were provided with clear guidance in this process and all unpaid money will be paid to them following this process being undertaken.”

Regarding the 30 days of extra pay allegedly promised, she said: “That was never a declaration that we’ve made and I have realised there has been a misunderstanding from some individuals.”

She also said she was “not aware” of the ask of staff not to speak to the media.

Kirk Home carers ‘forced’ to travel to other homes to see out shifts

The carers also claimed that while some of them had to stay cleaning at Kirk Lodge, others were told to finish their contracted hours at Storyville care home in Kirriemuir, which is a 30-minute drive from Kirk Lodge.

One worker said: “I had to travel to Kirriemuir and I was told we we would get our travel expenses refunded, but we have not got these either.

“We’ve been treated so unfairly.”

In addition, they say there was a scabies outbreak at Storyville which they were not told about in advance.

Another worker explained: “Staff were forced to work at Kirriemuir in the middle of a scabies outbreak and they didn’t provide proper PPE.”

The company spokesperson said in response to this claim: “PPE is a standard issue in all of our homes and readily available to all staff for use.”

Kirk Home residents were ‘bombed out of their home’

The carers also claim residents have been treated appallingly.

One carer said: “They were taking residents furniture out of their room while they were still in it and photos off the walls.

“The residents were asking where the photos were going.”

Another explained: “The stress the residents must have gone through, it was awful – just bombed out of their homes.

“They couldn’t even tell their relatives a closing day, they were just told: ‘you need to have new homes for your mums and dads’.”

She added: “It was a little friendly care home. I’ve worked in a few in my life and that was the best, we were close with the residents.

“Some of our poor residents are so unsettled and unhappy in their new homes.”

The Kirk Lodge spokeswoman said: “I am not aware of this happening but have had positive feedback from all professional partners involved at how arrangements were handled by the team at Kirk Lodge Care Home.

“All residents had a positive experience considering the emotional journey for all involved.”

She concluded: “We worked in close partnership and in collaboration with Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership and Care Inspectorate to ensure careful consideration and planning was undertaken.

“Regular meetings were held with our professional partners and all agreed that the process was a smooth transition for all residents concerned.”

Liquidators Henderson Loggie have been approached for comment.