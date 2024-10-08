Emotional scenes as Mearns residents say SSEN pylon plan will spoil their way of life

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Emotional scenes as Mearns residents say SSEN pylon plan will spoil their way of life

The energy firm held another public consultation event regarding its proposed Kintore to Tealing 400kV overhead line.

We met the Mearns residents who turned out at the latest talks, which took place at Drumlithie Village Hall.
We met the Mearns residents who turned out at the latest talks, which took place at Drumlithie Village Hall. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter

Zoe Archer is wiping away tears as I meet her outside Drumlithie Village Hall.

The Mearns resident is just one of several who turned out as SSEN held its latest public meeting for the proposed Kintore to Tealing 400kV overhead line.

Zoe attended the event at Drumlithie Village Hall to get a better idea of how the development will impact her life.

She was reduced to tears as she saw designs showing how huge pylons would be built next to the rural idyll she calls home

The existing electricity pylons near Kintore. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

The “horrendous” visualisations indicated the nearest pylons would be around 300 metres away from her house, and in the field next to her beloved horses.

Mum feels ‘cut off, isolated and scared’

A tearful Zoe revealed her property was formerly a ruin that took a lot of hard work to transform into a family home.

“I will see about five full height pylons at the back of my house,” she revealed.

Zoe Archer looks at the digital visualisation of the proposed overhead line route at the consultation. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Zoe is terrified of what the future holds if the project is given the green light.

“I just feel really cut off, isolated and really scared,” she said while dabbing at her eyes.

“I’ve had no communication, as soon as you email anything or ask a question you get nothing…”

Resident feels ‘stuck’ due to SSEN’s Mearns pylon plans

The visibly upset mum said moving was not a viable option for her family at the moment, and questioned who would buy their home once the pylons were in place.

“We can’t afford to move because we can’t buy what we’ve got somewhere else so we are stuck.”

The digital SSEN overhead line route visualisations shown at the public consultation. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

Meanwhile, she fears the development will harm her equine family members too.

“I asked how they are going to construct it – and told them they are going to end up with a dead horse.

“They asked why and I explained it’s because they are flight animals.

“Their field is next to the pylons, if you come along with cranes and start digging, the animals are going to run through the barbed wire fences and try to escape.”

‘Pylons will march across the fields’

The exasperated mum added: “The pylons look so scary and will march across the fields.

“Some days it is so quiet you can hear a pin drop, there’s not a noise apart from the birds singing.

“It’s beautiful and so still.”

John Rahtz, chairman of Deeside Against Pylons, made a custom-built pylon model to scale showing the size of the potential structures. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Added security measures ‘intimidating’ for visitors

However, the Drumlithie event raised some eyebrows for another reason.

SSEN employed security staff to guard the front doors, which they say was needed to protect its staff.

The firm claimed that high attendance at previous public meetings had resulted in venues exceeding capacity.

A security guard seen at the front door of Drumlithie Village Hall. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

And, they say there had been occasions where staff had faced “threatening and aggressive behaviour”.

But, Tracy Smith of campaign group Save our Mearns believed the extra security was “bizarre” and “intimidating” for those attending.

The purple line shows the proposed Kintore to Tealing 400kV connection overhead line. Image: SSEN Transmission

“With so many members of staff and knowing how people have behaved at every consultation I have attended, I have never experienced any reason for there to be security,” she said.

“Even as a campaign group, we have quite a positive working relationship with SSEN staff.

“Just having one guard on the door you have to squeeze past them to get in, that’s not welcoming.”

Fears pylons will hit north-east tourism and agriculture

Addressing the overhead line, the campaigner added: “The cumulative impact of all of these renewable energy projects is frightening.

“The industrialisation of Stonehaven and the Mearns is a horrific prospect and I don’t think people can imagine how bad it’s going to be.”

The public consultation event in Drumlithie was well attended. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Fellow group member Brian Wade branded the consultation process as an “absolute shambles”.

He added: “SSEN wants to drive pylons above ground, trash the place and affect the tourist industry and agriculture.

“People who have spent 30 or 40 years paying for their house now find that they are worthless, and there are a lot of people who are suffering mentally because of stress.”

Why is the overhead line needed?

SSEN argue the overhead line is part of a £20 billion investment to upgrade its network infrastructure to aid the transition to green energy.

The Rothienorman substation pictured above is similar to the one that could be built at Fetteresso Forest. Image: SSEN

Plans for the Fetteresso substation, that could almost be the size of Inverbervie, and overhead lines are expected to be submitted to Aberdeenshire Council later this year.

If approved, SSEN hope to construct the overhead line between 2027 and 2029.

The project would then be completed and go live in 2030.

