Ellon property locked down amid police investigation

Police have swarmed a property in Ellon amid an ongoing investigation.

The block of flats at Gordon Place have been locked down all day, with more and more officers arriving at the scene.

A forensics team arrived around 4.30pm.

Police have erected a makeshift screen to block the flat windows from neighbours.

One resident has told The Press and Journal that police knocked his door around 12.30am this morning, asking if he had “heard anything”.

“It’s a tragedy, whatever has happened,” said another.

A woman living in the area said: “It’s a real shame.”

A local couple who have lived in the area all their days said: “We’ve never known anything like this to happen in Ellon.”

Police Scotland have been contacted for comment.

