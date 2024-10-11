Promising Banff goalkeeper hopes to walk again after double leg amputation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Promising Banff goalkeeper hopes to walk again after double leg amputation

Adam Golebiewski said he was "happy to be alive" after being involved in a crash in Macduff on September 8.

By Graham Fleming
Curtis and Adam
Adam Golebiewski (centre) with friend Curtis (left) who was also involved in the crash. Image: GoFundMe/Angela Quinn.

A promising goalkeeper from Banff who lost both his legs in a horror car crash has opened up about his dream of walking once again.

Adam Golebiewski was a passenger in a car alongside his friends when they crashed in the early hours of Sunday, September 8.

He celebrated his 18th birthday in hospital in Aberdeen while rehabilitating from a double leg amputation.

The apprentice builder is due to have prosthetics fitted as early as next week and has said he is just “happy to be here”.

“Everyone has down days, but I’ll try to keep smiling. I am happy to be here,” he told BBC Scotland News.

“I remember waking up just before I was away to go into surgery.

“Somebody was beside my bed, she explained what happened, ‘I am sorry to say you were in a really bad accident and you are going to lose your legs’.”

Playing football was a passion for Adam before the crash. Image: Facebook

Adam’s family, football coach and priest were all there when her woke up from the surgery.

“It’s actually making me a bit emotional, I didn’t know I had such great support,” he said.

“A lot worse could have happened. I am glad we are all still here, still speaking.”

Police inquiries into the crash on Union Road – which left him and three other teenagers injured – are ongoing.

‘A lot worse could have happened’

Adam is enduring intensive rehabilitation at Woodend Hopsital and is working with a local orthopaedic rehabilitation physiotherapist every day to build up his strength

“I don’t hate crying, but I just don’t like being emotional,” he said. “I have had a tear to my eye. It’s been a long few weeks – very positive, but also frustrating,” he continued.

“I am still a normal guy. I am just going with the flow I suppose.”

The 18-year-old also said it was a positive the amputation was below the knee in terms of his future mobility.

“I would say I am quite lucky but also at the same time not lucky if you know what I mean,” he added.

The scene the crash in MacDuff. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Adam’s mum, Joanne, said his attitude has been “amazing” and he has kept everyone else “really upbeat”.

“You can’t help but smile along with him,” she said. “He’s a positive kid, taking a day at a time. I don’t know where he gets it, as I probably would have fallen to pieces.”

Dad Adam Snr added: “He’s not let it get him down, and just wants to go forward.”

Banff goalkeeper’s attitude to recovery is ‘inspiring’

The goalkeeper recently got to enjoy a weekend at home in Banff and was able to watch his team Deveronside take on New Elgin Juniors.

Manager Colin Legge described Adam as an “inspirational” young man after witnessing his road to recovery.

He said: “The game he played on the day of the accident he was brilliant, we won 2-1, he was a big part of that with his saves.

“He came to our match at the weekend in his wheelchair, when we scored the players all ran up to him for high fives.

“The whole club is so proud of him, he’s so positive, he’s got some mentality. What an incredible lad.”

Adam Golobiewski
Adam Golobiewski was able to watch his team play last weekend. Image: Adam Golobiewski.

The teenager is now setting his sights on walking again.

“I am the same guy, but just a wee bitty different, it will hopefully get easier, I am just very thankful for everything,” he said.

“It’s like a young child at Christmas, just wanting to get going. Everyone says no pain no gain – I’ll be alright.

“Football helped me stay positive, fighting for something, and it’s the same here, I’m fighting to get back on my feet as soon as I can.”

Conversation