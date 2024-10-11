Promising Banff goalkeeper hopes to walk again after double leg amputation

A promising goalkeeper from Banff who lost both his legs in a horror car crash has opened up about his dream of walking once again.

Adam Golebiewski was a passenger in a car alongside his friends when they crashed in the early hours of Sunday, September 8.

He celebrated his 18th birthday in hospital in Aberdeen while rehabilitating from a double leg amputation.

The apprentice builder is due to have prosthetics fitted as early as next week and has said he is just “happy to be here”.

“Everyone has down days, but I’ll try to keep smiling. I am happy to be here,” he told BBC Scotland News.

“I remember waking up just before I was away to go into surgery.

“Somebody was beside my bed, she explained what happened, ‘I am sorry to say you were in a really bad accident and you are going to lose your legs’.”

Adam’s family, football coach and priest were all there when her woke up from the surgery.

“It’s actually making me a bit emotional, I didn’t know I had such great support,” he said.

“A lot worse could have happened. I am glad we are all still here, still speaking.”

Police inquiries into the crash on Union Road – which left him and three other teenagers injured – are ongoing.

‘A lot worse could have happened’

Adam is enduring intensive rehabilitation at Woodend Hopsital and is working with a local orthopaedic rehabilitation physiotherapist every day to build up his strength

“I don’t hate crying, but I just don’t like being emotional,” he said. “I have had a tear to my eye. It’s been a long few weeks – very positive, but also frustrating,” he continued.

“I am still a normal guy. I am just going with the flow I suppose.”

The 18-year-old also said it was a positive the amputation was below the knee in terms of his future mobility.

“I would say I am quite lucky but also at the same time not lucky if you know what I mean,” he added.

Adam’s mum, Joanne, said his attitude has been “amazing” and he has kept everyone else “really upbeat”.

“You can’t help but smile along with him,” she said. “He’s a positive kid, taking a day at a time. I don’t know where he gets it, as I probably would have fallen to pieces.”

Dad Adam Snr added: “He’s not let it get him down, and just wants to go forward.”

Banff goalkeeper’s attitude to recovery is ‘inspiring’

The goalkeeper recently got to enjoy a weekend at home in Banff and was able to watch his team Deveronside take on New Elgin Juniors.

Manager Colin Legge described Adam as an “inspirational” young man after witnessing his road to recovery.

He said: “The game he played on the day of the accident he was brilliant, we won 2-1, he was a big part of that with his saves.

“He came to our match at the weekend in his wheelchair, when we scored the players all ran up to him for high fives.

“The whole club is so proud of him, he’s so positive, he’s got some mentality. What an incredible lad.”

The teenager is now setting his sights on walking again.

“I am the same guy, but just a wee bitty different, it will hopefully get easier, I am just very thankful for everything,” he said.

“It’s like a young child at Christmas, just wanting to get going. Everyone says no pain no gain – I’ll be alright.

“Football helped me stay positive, fighting for something, and it’s the same here, I’m fighting to get back on my feet as soon as I can.”