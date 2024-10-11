Lost Lager: BrewDog’s Ellon site ‘forced to pour out millions of pounds worth of beer’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Lost Lager: BrewDog’s Ellon site ‘forced to pour out millions of pounds worth of beer’

Staff at the Aberdeenshire site were sent a scathing email about the product.

By Graham Fleming
BrewDog's brewery in Ellon
BrewDog's brewery in Ellon. Image: BrewDog.

BrewDog’s Ellon brewery has been forced to throw out millions of pounds worth of beer after a “major quality incident”.

It is also reported that employees at the Aberdeenshire site were sent a furious email regarding “infected beer” which was shipped to customers.

It has now reportedly resulted in “millions of pounds worth” of product being discarded from the site and customer complaints over the product “at the highest level” the company has seen.

BrewDog's headquarters in Ellon.
BrewDog’s headquarters in Ellon. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

The ongoing “major quality incident” caused chief supply chain officer for the company, Chris Fielden, to fire off a scathing email to staff.

The internal email blasted employees for repeatedly failing to adhere to basic hygiene rules which resulted in “sour” beer being shipped to customers.

The bombshell message also accuses workers at the site of “a lack of accountability” over cleanliness standards at the brewers.

Scathing email sent to BrewDog staff

The email, as revealed by The Daily Record, reads: “The reality is that it was an incredibly tough month in which we significantly missed our productivity target and have been working through a major quality incident.

“Throughout August and even now we’ve had millions of pounds of beer that has been impacted by basic hygiene issues that have resulted in infected beer.

“Not only have we had to throw beer away, we’ve also shipped sour beer to customers and have Punk running at the highest rate of customer complaints it’s ever seen.

Brewdog Punk IPA. Image: Gareth Giles

The bombshell email adds: “Through the investigation we’ve ruled out many things and keep coming back to the same basic causes. Poor hygiene standards, particularly around the brewing operation.

“What’s most disappointing is that when I chat to people about this I’ve seen very little personal accountability with people blaming other teams or other parts of the process.

“As such, I wanted to be really clear that shop floor hygiene is the responsibility of every single one of us.”

Customers given refunds over ‘infected beer’

BrewDog spokesperson said that, despite the heavy duty wording of the email, the beer lost was a relatively small volume in the context of overall output.

He added that any customer who complained about the sour tasting beer was given a refund.

They said: “Beer quality is our absolute number one priority. Unfortunately, earlier this year, we discovered that some batches of beer did not meet our high standards due to a minor, irregular process issue.

“While most of the affected beer did not leave the brewery, a small quantity reached some of our customers.

“The affected beer, which represents a minuscule proportion of our annual production (approx. 0.02%), did not meet our high standards and did not taste as good as it should, but we would like to reassure customers that it did not pose a health risk.

“The cause of the issue was quickly identified and resolved, and any customer who raised concerns with us were recompensed appropriately.

“We apologise to anyone who has had a less than perfect beer.”

