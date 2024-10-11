Teammates ‘rallied round’ Ellon rugby player Emma Wassell after tumour surgery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Teammates ‘rallied round’ Ellon rugby player Emma Wassell after tumour surgery

The 29-year-old was diagnosed with a chest tumour just months after her mum, Pauline, died.

By Ellie Milne
Emma Wassell in action for Scotland
Emma Wassell, pictured in action for Scotland, was diagnosed with a chest tumour last month. Image: Tim Rogers/Shutterstock.

Scottish rugby player Emma Wassell felt as though she had the “biggest family in the world” as she recovered from tumour surgery.

The 29-year-old, from Ellon, was forced to withdraw from her country’s squad for the WXV 2 tournament when she was diagnosed with a chest tumour last month.

Her teammates “rallied round” to support her during her almost two weeks in hospital and made up a rota to help care for her.

She said their presence meant even more because her mum Pauline, who died in April, could not be there.

“I don’t know how I would have got through it without them,” she told BBC Scotland News. 

“You’re lying in your hospital bed, and I suppose you typically think about having your family around you, and yeah, I would have loved having my mum there with me.

Emma Wassell
Emma Wassell has 67 Scottish caps. Image: Shutterstock.

“But also, I think having your family is really difficult, because it’s very difficult for family to see your daughter look and be that vulnerable.

“As soon as people found out, in terms of my teammates, found out about where I was, it was how they could get there, what they could do to help.”

Emma Wassell diagnosed with benign tumour

The Loughbrough Lightning lock visited A&E in Edinburgh due to a sore neck which started swelling as she sat in the waiting room.

Doctors found the tumour in her chest following CT scans and confirmed the swelling had been caused by a spontaneous bleed.

Emma went to the “worst-case scenario” when she received her diagnosis but the tumour was later found to be benign.

“I think what scared me the most is where it was and what it was impacting,” she said.

“It was in my chest, it was my neck – it was when there’s a concern around your breathing, I think that’s what’s so scary.”

Emma Wassell
Rugby player Emma Wassell had to withdraw from Scotland’s squad for the WXV 2 tournament.

Surgeons initially tried to remove the tumour through her neck before trying again through the rib but her lung collapsed.

She will have to undergo a full sternotomy to hopefully remove it all later this month.

Rugby star focusing on recovery

The professional rugby player was one of the first 28 females to be given a full-time contract by the Scottish Rugby Union in December 2022.

The following month, she told The Press and Journal that Scotland “deserve” to be at World Cups.

The team are currently sitting second the WXV 2 tournament with their hopes of qualifying for the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup still alive.

Emma Wassell, right, in action against Wales at the last World Cup. Image: Shutterstock.

While Emma is focused on recovering from surgery, she is also looking ahead to future rugby challenges.

“It’s a long journey ahead, I’m sure. But something wonderful is that sport gives you this,” she said.

“You absolutely love a challenge, and this is just another one.”

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

A lorry has hit a historic property in Oldmeldrum
A920 closed after house hit by lorry in Oldmeldrum
Mark Barnett, pictured, won the first World Buttery Championship in 2018. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Hunt is on for best-ever butteries as world championship returns to Aberdeen
Andrew and Chehreh Goodwin have enjoyed 14 wonderful years in their superb Inverurie home.
'We'll miss waking up to views of the River Don': Andrew and Chehreh put…
Kingswells bus
No more X14: Buses from Kingswells to Aberdeen to be SCRAPPED
CR0049175, Adele Merson, St Fergus. First Minister John Swinney visited the site of the Acorn Scottish Cluster carbon transport and storage terminal to announce Scottish Government support for the project. The Scottish Cluster brings together Acorn, National Gas' SCO2T Connect Project - a pipeline repurposing project which links the Central Belt with North-East Scotland - and a variety of industrial, power, hydrogen, bioenergy and waste-to-energy businesses. Monday, July 22nd, 2024, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
John Swinney tells PM to get on with 'vital' Aberdeenshire energy scheme
Martin Forgie
Man charged over Martin Forgie’s death in Ellon
The incident in Torry happened shortly before 12.30pm. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Victoria Road reopened after car crashes into Torry funeral home
Curtis and Adam
Promising Banff goalkeeper hopes to walk again after double leg amputation
BrewDog's brewery in Ellon
Lost Lager: BrewDog's Ellon site 'forced to pour out millions of pounds worth of…
The lights shine over Westburn Park in Aberdeen. Image Anna Jankowska.
The best pictures as locals flock to stunning Northern Lights shows

Conversation