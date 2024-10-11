Victoria Road reopened after car crashes into Torry funeral home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Victoria Road reopened after car crashes into Torry funeral home

Police urged people to avoid the area.

By Chris Cromar & Graham Fleming
Torry crash,
The incident in Torry happened shortly before 12.30pm. Image: DC Thomson.

A car has crashed into a funeral home in Torry.

As a result, Victoria Road was closed between its junctions with both Abbey Place and Mansfield Road while emergency services attend the scene.

It is understood the vehicle was involved in a collision with another car before it ended up crashing into the shopfront of Victoria Funeral Home.

The incident happened at around 12.25pm and involved a white MG and a blue Fiat 500.

There are no reported injuries and sand was put down on the road to cover any debris that remained.

Torry crash.
Police at the scene after the two-car crash. Image: DC Thomson.

Officers could be seen directing traffic away from the incident while the blue Fiat car was lifted on to a ramp by a recovery team.

Police Scotland has urged people to “please avoid the area and use an alternative route” through Torry. 

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was alerted to the incident by police at 12.36pm and attended, but left shortly after.

Appliances were sent from Altens, Central (Mounthooly) and North Anderson Drive fire stations.

Torry incident.
Victoria Funeral Home was damaged in the incident. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Speaking to The P&J at the scene, a spokesman for Victoria Funeral Home joked that it was “just a bit of commotion”.

“All I remember that I was sitting at my desk and then bam. It was some noise it made. The main thing is that nobody has been hurt. It could have been worse,” he said.

‘Like a bomb going off’

A nearby shop owner who did not want to be named made the call to emergency services after witnessing what happened and described the noise as being “like a bomb going off”.

He added: “There was smoke coming out of the car and I was scared in case it went on fire. It’s just as well it didn’t hit the hairdresser because there was folk in the window getting their hair done.

“It could have been much worse. It looks like everyone is OK though so that’s a relief. They got a shock though right enough.”

Torry incident.
One of the vehicles being towed away. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Muhammed Ismail, 22, who nearby on Victoria Road said he “couldn’t believe it” when he saw a car plough through the window.

“It could have been a fatality if someone was sitting at the window,” he added.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Conversation