Victoria Road reopened after car crashes into Torry funeral home

A car has crashed into a funeral home in Torry.

As a result, Victoria Road was closed between its junctions with both Abbey Place and Mansfield Road while emergency services attend the scene.

It is understood the vehicle was involved in a collision with another car before it ended up crashing into the shopfront of Victoria Funeral Home.

The incident happened at around 12.25pm and involved a white MG and a blue Fiat 500.

There are no reported injuries and sand was put down on the road to cover any debris that remained.

Officers could be seen directing traffic away from the incident while the blue Fiat car was lifted on to a ramp by a recovery team.

Police Scotland has urged people to “please avoid the area and use an alternative route” through Torry.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was alerted to the incident by police at 12.36pm and attended, but left shortly after.

Appliances were sent from Altens, Central (Mounthooly) and North Anderson Drive fire stations.

Speaking to The P&J at the scene, a spokesman for Victoria Funeral Home joked that it was “just a bit of commotion”.

“All I remember that I was sitting at my desk and then bam. It was some noise it made. The main thing is that nobody has been hurt. It could have been worse,” he said.

‘Like a bomb going off’

A nearby shop owner who did not want to be named made the call to emergency services after witnessing what happened and described the noise as being “like a bomb going off”.

He added: “There was smoke coming out of the car and I was scared in case it went on fire. It’s just as well it didn’t hit the hairdresser because there was folk in the window getting their hair done.

“It could have been much worse. It looks like everyone is OK though so that’s a relief. They got a shock though right enough.”

Muhammed Ismail, 22, who nearby on Victoria Road said he “couldn’t believe it” when he saw a car plough through the window.

“It could have been a fatality if someone was sitting at the window,” he added.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook for breaking news.