Burger van across from Pittodrie DENIED as council needs ‘strategic’ land

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Burger van across from Pittodrie DENIED as council needs ‘strategic’ land

Emma Williamson has been refused a licence to operate at the former Broadhill Bar site near the home of Aberdeen FC.

By Ben Hendry
CR0044388, Ben Hendry, Aberdeen. Drone locators of Aberdeen beach area, that show both Pittodrie and the patch of land next to Beach Ballroom where a replacement ground would be built. The beach in general The fenced off Beach Leisure Centre / front and back to show the flumes Beach Ballroom Broadhill / Trinity Cemetery. Picture of grass area next to Linx Ice Arena. Friday, August 18th, 2023, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
CR0044388, Ben Hendry, Aberdeen. Drone locators of Aberdeen beach area, that show both Pittodrie and the patch of land next to Beach Ballroom where a replacement ground would be built. The beach in general The fenced off Beach Leisure Centre / front and back to show the flumes Beach Ballroom Broadhill / Trinity Cemetery. Picture of grass area next to Linx Ice Arena. Friday, August 18th, 2023, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

A despairing Aberdeen woman can’t open up a burger van near Pittodrie as the council has plans for the land – despite having no idea when any work might take place there.

Emma Williamson says she spoke to various local authority departments in her bid to launch her business across from the home of the Dons.

She even went so far as to hammer out a deal with Aberdeen FC bosses not to compete with a Pittodrie staple – assuring them she “wouldn’t sell pies”.

Aberdeen FC’s famous Pittodrie Pie, the scran of choice for thousands of Dons fans. Image: Blair Dingwall/DC Thomson

But her plans fell apart at the last minute – when council chiefs told her the piece of land was off limits as it comes under their Beach Masterplan vision.

This is despite the long-term future of the project being plunged into uncertainty amid a lack of cash.

Anything beyond the initial phases of the multi-million-pound project has now been booted into the long grass.

And the exasperated applicant was left questioning whether it could be as long as 15 years before anything actually happens with the site of the flattened Broadhill Bar.

Aberdeen FC's beachfront stadium is still 'an option on the table' - but the city won't pay for it. Image: Aberdeen City Council
Work has officially begun on the multi-million-pound beach revamp. Image: Aberdeen City Council

Pittodrie burger van plan goes before councillors

Ms Williamsion revealed her predicament during a meeting of Aberdeen City Council’s licensing committee.

She explained that she thought the unused spot would be perfect for her venture.

Ms Williamson said: “Where I picked would not cause any traffic concerns.

“I thought that bit of land was sat there doing nothing for so long.

“And I even spoke to someone in charge of Pittodrie about using that space to serve football fans, and told them I would not serve pies or sell Aberdeen FC memorabilia.”

The Broadhill Bar in its prime. It later fell into ruin and was knocked down. Image: DC Thomson
The empty site on Aberdeen’s Golf Road as it looks now. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

‘There’s only so many ways you can change a burger’

What’s more, the aspiring burger van trader explained that her chosen location would not bring her into competition with similar operators along The Esplanade.

She told the meeting: “This location means I am not affecting another local business, being 15m away from someone selling the same product…

“I was trying to be fair. The Esplanade has got so much.

“There are only so many ways you can change a burger, it’s still the same burger with the same bacon. I was trying not to take someone else’s livelihood.”

The Aberdeen Beach Esplanade is popular with food truck fans. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

So why was the Pittodrie burger van plan refused?

Council estates officials attended the recent licensing hearing to explain why they had ruled the location out.

A senior official said: “It’s key we keep that free, because there are going to be grounds investigations.

“We have had other people apply for that site but it’s actually included in the Beach Masterplan.

“While we did consider if there was potential, even if just for the short-term, it’s really not something we can look at this stage.”

The entrance to the patch of land is blocked off. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

‘When will anything ever happen with this site?’

Ms Williamson complained that she had looked into various potential pitfalls before stumping up more than £200 on the application.

“I contacted everyone I could before I put that location in, no-one knew anything about this,” she said.

There could be some hope left for the burger van plans… Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“It was only the day before it was to be granted that I found out about it being connected the masterplan.

“I asked the relevant officer about it, and she couldn’t confirm if it would be five, 10 or 15 years though.

“Is there anything I could do for the short-term?”

Work is currently taking place on improvements to Broadhill. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Could the burger van go somewhere else?

Councillors at the meeting sympathised with Ms Williamson’s situation.

During talks, it was agreed to look into possible alternative sites for the burger van – and to waive the fee she had paid for this application.

The site is just along from Aberdeen Beach. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Do you think the burger van should have been given a licence to operate near Pittodrie? Let us know in our comments section below

Abandoned Aberdeen

The vacant Broadhill Bar site is one of 65 pieces of vacant and derelict land highlighted in a new Scottish Government drive to spark development.

The full list includes various bulldozed businesses, along with many old schools and industrial complexes. 

We had a look at how the amount of abandoned land in Aberdeen has grown over the past eight years.

There are 32 more recorded derelict or vacant spaces than in 2016.

Read more:

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Bishop Anne Dyer. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Reinstated Bishop of Aberdeen & Orkney urged to consider whether 'she is still the…
Rozerin and Betul Gorur will open a new cafe next year. Image: Rozerin Gorur.
New Turkish-inspired cafe to open at Aberdeen Beach
Assembly of God, Fraserburgh
Fraserburgh church in 'prime location' up for sale
Tall Ships Aberdeen graphic
Volunteers share 'brilliant' memories of 97' Tall Ships - and encourage people to apply…
2
Norman Esslemont holding a paper, with a front page on the city centre bus gates.
Esslemonts shop boss: 'I'd happily chip in for legal fight against city centre bus…
6
Nia Roo Park Retirement Park near Newmachar will soon have 14 additional caravans. Image: Ryden
Residents fear retirement park 'peace and quiet' at Newmachar could be ruined by holiday…
Location, Ives Road, Peterhead. Scene of a suspected murder in Ives Road, Peterhead Pictured is a police tent covering the scene Monday, 6th, February 2023 Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Jury told alleged Peterhead murder victim had gone to rob his accused killers
The seal has been spotted around the Ythan. Image: Tony Green/Ythan Seal Watch
Concern grows after Newburgh seal becomes entangled with discarded toilet seat
The new Ballater cafe will open on Victoria Road.
New Ballater cafe approved - as book shop boss complains village 'will have too…
The young girl was flown to the children's hospital on Tuesday. Image: DC Thomson
Seven-month-old baby dies in hospital after being airlifted from Peterhead

Conversation