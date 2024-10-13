Late Queen Elizabeth loved ‘speeding’ on Balmoral Estate, personal aide reveals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Late Queen Elizabeth loved ‘speeding’ on Balmoral Estate, personal aide reveals

Samantha Cohen said the "gutsy" monarch loved driving her cars "fast around Balmoral".

By Michelle Henderson
The Queen driving her Range Rover was a familiar sight in Balmoral.
The Queen driving her Range Rover was a familiar sight in Balmoral.

The personal aide of the late Queen Elizabeth has revealed the monarch’s love for speed in her first interview.

Samantha Cohen dedicated more than 18 years in service to the late monarch who died on September 8 2022 at the age of 96.

Working her way up through the ranks, she became the Queen’s trusted aid, serving as her assistant private secretary.

As the reigning King Charles and Queen Camilla prepare for their trip to Australia, Samantha has revealed new details about the Queen’s love for family and speed during her time at Balmoral.

he Queen outside her castle at Balmoral presenting regemental colours to 1st Battalion Gordon Highlanders.
Queen Elizabeth loved the sanctuary and privacy of Balmoral. Image: Aberdeen Journals.

In her first interview with The Sunday Times, Samantha described the Queen as an “incredible boss”.

She says the queen was “shy” and relished the sanctuary and privacy at Balmoral, giving her the space and time to prioritise family above all else.

She said: “She wanted to be a family woman [as well the Queen]. It was important to her,” she says.

“She loved hosting everybody for summer, allocating the rooms and checking them herself.”

Queen Elizabeth liked to put her foot down

Despite her shy persona, Samantha said Queen Elizabeth liked to put her foot down on the grounds of her beloved north-east retreat leaving her passengers “white-knuckled”.

She added: “She was gutsy. She would drive her cars fast around Balmoral.”

Picture of the late Queen driving her Range Rover on the grounds of Balmoral.
Samantha Cohen said the late Queen liked to put her foot down on the grounds of Balmoral. Image: Shutterstock

The 56-year-old aide first laid eyes on the Queen in the summer of 1977 during a state visit to Australia in her Silver Jubilee year.

The moment left a lasting impression on the then-Brisbane schoolgirl.

More than two decades later, she responded to an advertisement for a job in the Queen’s press office at Buckingham Palace, earning her place as part of the Monarch’s trusted staff.

Throughout her 18-year tenure, she rose through the ranks to become the Queen’s assistant private secretary.

She accompanied the Queen on several trips to her homeland including her final trip in 2011, at the age of 85.

Following the marriage of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in May 2018, the Queen asked Samantha to lend her experience to them by serving as their private secretary.

In October 2019, she stepped down after 18 years of service.

Balmoral Castle
Samantha said Queen Elizabeth cherished her time at Balmoral Castle relishing in the sanctuary and privacy of the grounds. Image: PA

Late Queen was ‘so playful’

Samatha says her fondest memories were during her time at Balmoral.

She recalled a moment from 2017 during a sit down with her boss in the drawing room.

She said: “She’d buzz you in with your basket. She was always sitting at her desk beside the window, and you would go through the basket, what had come in that morning.

“This day, she said, ‘Oh, hold on a minute, there’s a butterfly, we must get it out.’

“There was this beautiful butterfly sitting on a book. She got up, picked it up and it flew away. Then I caught it and it flew out of my hands.

“Then she caught it. It was hilarious, she was laughing, I was laughing, eventually, she caught it, we opened the window, freed the butterfly, and she said, ‘Right, where were we?’

“She was so playful. We just had fun.”

Conversation