Strichen residents pay tribute to ‘local hero’ Alex Salmond following shock death

Residents of Alex Salmond’s home village of Strichen have remembered him as a “friendly” and “charming” man who would always stop for a “yap”.

The former First Minister died on Saturday at the age of 69 following a speech in North Macedonia.

Since the news of his shock death, political heavyweights have been paying tribute to the person who put the Scottish National Party on the map.

And in the quiet village of Strichen today – where he set up home with wife Moira in a converted former mill several years ago – locals have been remembering him as a friendly neighbour who would always give you a wave.

The quiet area gave the couple a peaceful haven in a frantic world of Holyrood, allowing Moira the chance to ‘collect antiques and garden, far from prying eyes’, according to previous media reports.

It’s understood the pair even reared rare Muscovy ducks from their estate at one point.

Today, members of Mr Salmond’s family have rallied round Moira – his wife of 43 years – while locals have been laying flowers outside their home.

One tribute read: “A great loss for our country, thank you for all you have done for Scotland.”

Alex Salmond did ‘a lot for the people of Strichen’

Local George McBey left a bouquet of yellow and white flowers.

He told The Press and Journal: “It was definitely a big shock to find out he had died. I’m sure it’s also a shock to his family and to Scotland.

“He did a lot for Scottish politics and for Scotland, so it’s a loss for sure.

“Anytime I would see him about, he always had the time of day for you, for a yap. He was a really friendly guy.”

Manager of Strichen Antiques, Sarah Smith will remember Mr Salmond for his help when they set up the store back in 2017.

She said: “I always got a nice feeling from him when he came into the shop.

“He was very cheerful and anytime you would see him around the village he would give you a wave. He was just a very pleasant man.”

Sarah recalls Mr Salmond would come into regularly to their cafe for meetings and described him as “very charismatic”.

Her sister Helen, who also works at the antiques store, said she met Mr Salmond during the referendum campaign and said he was “charming”.

John Lowe, a painter and decorator in the village, used to play golf alongside Mr Salmond. The politician would join the golfers for a dram afterwards.

Mr Lowe said he was “a clever man” and had “fond memories” of him.

“He did a lot for the people of Strichen,” he said.

Another resident described Mr Salmond as a “local hero” and added “he always saw the best in Scotland”.

Gail Doutre has lived in Strichen for more than 30 years.

She did not know Mr Salmond very well but would often see him out and about, in places like the local Co-op.

She said: “I was just a neighbour but he seemed like a very nice man. His wife is friendly aswell.”

Ms Doutre said she admired his “strong convictions” for the country when he was First Minister.

Mr Salmond’s body remains in North Macedonia and will likely be flown back to Scotland where his funeral will take place.