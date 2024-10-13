Strichen residents pay tribute to ‘local hero’ Alex Salmond following shock death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Strichen residents pay tribute to ‘local hero’ Alex Salmond following shock death

Flowers have been laid outside the home the former First Minister shared with his wife, Moira.

Floral tributes are being laid outside Alex Salmond's home in Strichen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Floral tributes are being laid outside Alex Salmond's home in Strichen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Ross Hempseed

Residents of Alex Salmond’s home village of Strichen have remembered him as a “friendly” and “charming” man who would always stop for a “yap”.

The former First Minister died on Saturday at the age of 69 following a speech in North Macedonia.

Since the news of his shock death, political heavyweights have been paying tribute to the person who put the Scottish National Party on the map.

And in the quiet village of Strichen today – where he set up home with wife Moira in a converted former mill several years ago – locals have been remembering him as a friendly neighbour who would always give you a wave.

Alex Salmond outside his home in Strichen. Image: PA.

The quiet area gave the couple a peaceful haven in a frantic world of Holyrood, allowing Moira the chance to ‘collect antiques and garden, far from prying eyes’, according to previous media reports.

It’s understood the pair even reared rare Muscovy ducks from their estate at one point.

Today, members of Mr Salmond’s family have rallied round Moira – his wife of 43 years – while locals have been laying flowers outside their home.

One tribute read: “A great loss for our country, thank you for all you have done for Scotland.”

George McBey, a local resident, laid flowers for Mr Salmond. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Alex Salmond did ‘a lot for the people of Strichen’

Local George McBey left a bouquet of yellow and white flowers.

He told The Press and Journal: “It was definitely a big shock to find out he had died. I’m sure it’s also a shock to his family and to Scotland.

“He did a lot for Scottish politics and for Scotland, so it’s a loss for sure.

“Anytime I would see him about, he always had the time of day for you, for a yap. He was a really friendly guy.”

Manager of Strichen Antiques, Sarah Smith will remember Mr Salmond for his help when they set up the store back in 2017.

Helen and Sarah Smith. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

She said: “I always got a nice feeling from him when he came into the shop.

“He was very cheerful and anytime you would see him around the village he would give you a wave. He was just a very pleasant man.”

Sarah recalls Mr Salmond would come into regularly to their cafe for meetings and described him as “very charismatic”.

Her sister Helen, who also works at the antiques store, said she met Mr Salmond during the referendum campaign and said he was “charming”.

John Lowe described Mr Salmond as a clever man. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

John Lowe, a painter and decorator in the village, used to play golf alongside Mr Salmond. The politician would join the golfers for a dram afterwards.

Mr Lowe said he was “a clever man” and had “fond memories” of him.

“He did a lot for the people of Strichen,” he said.

Another resident described Mr Salmond as a “local hero” and added “he always saw the best in Scotland”.

Gail Doutre. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Gail Doutre has lived in Strichen for more than 30 years.

She did not know Mr Salmond very well but would often see him out and about, in places like the local Co-op.

She said: “I was just a neighbour but he seemed like a very nice man. His wife is friendly aswell.”

Ms Doutre said she admired his “strong convictions” for the country when he was First Minister.

Floral Tributes laid outside Alex Salmond’s Strichen home. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Mr Salmond’s body remains in North Macedonia and will likely be flown back to Scotland where his funeral will take place.

