Train line towards Aberdeen reopens after fault near Portlethen

Further disruption on the line between Aberdeen and Edinburgh after services were cancelled and revised this morning.

By Alberto Lejarraga
A ScotRail train.
ScotRail has informed the line towards Aberdeen is blocked due to a train fault. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

Trains between Aberdeen and Edinburgh are currently disrupted due to a train fault.

ScotRail informed earlier the line towards Aberdeen was blocked due to a train fault between the Granite City and Portlethen.

The train operator confirmed the reopening of the line shortly before 4pm.

ScotRail’s app reads: “Following a train fault between Portlethen and Aberdeen the line towards Aberdeen has now reopened.

“The broken down train is now on the move to the depot.

“Disruption to services may still be ongoing until our staff and trains are back in position.

“Ticket acceptance is in place with @ScotCitylink between Dundee and Aberdeen, and with @StagecoachEScot between Dundee/Arbroath and between Arbroath/Montrose.”

According to the operator, the disruption was initially expected to last until 4pm today.

However, ScotRail extended the disruption time until 5pm.

Train fault blocks train line towards Aberdeen

The news came after services were cancelled between Aberdeen and Edinburgh this morning.

The disruption was due to the inspection on the track between South Gyle and Edinburgh Gateway railway stations, the line towards Inverkeithing in Fife has been closed.

As a result of this, ScotRail said services between the capital and Aberdeen and Aberdeen and Glasgow have been delayed or revised.

Meanwhile, train services between Aberdeen and Montrose and Inverurie and Montrose will be cancelled, delayed or revised.

The operator also said services between Edinburgh and Dundee have either been cancelled, delayed or revised.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook for breaking news. 

