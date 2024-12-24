‘All I want for Christmas is a safe Toll of Birness’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘All I want for Christmas is a safe Toll of Birness’

The junction is seen as one of the most dangerous in the north-east.

Aberdeenshire Council leader Gillian Owen. Image: Colin Rennie/DC Thomson
Aberdeenshire Council leader Gillian Owen. Image: Colin Rennie/DC Thomson
By Chris Cromar

All Aberdeenshire council leader Gillian Owen wants for Christmas this year is for the Toll of Birness to be made safer.

She is urging the Scottish Government to “take the bull by the horns” in the 2025 and make changes to the road, which connects Ellon to Fraserburgh and Peterhead.

Gillian Owen, who has been council leader since last year, believes the Scottish Government’s failure to dual the A90 to the junction has meant the road continues to be one of the most dangerous in the country.

When the late Alex Salmond became first minister in 2007, he pledged to start dualling the A90 between Ellon and Peterhead in his first 100 days in office.

However, this was never done, even when the A90 between Balmedie and Ellon was dualled for the AWPR.

In December 2022, former transport minister Jenny Gilruth threw out these plans in favour of measures “to deal with the challenge of climate change” on the road.

Back in 2013, the now council leader set up campaign group Why Stop at Ellon?,

The group’s aim is to “dual the A90 Ellon onwards but also to improve the Toll of Birness”.

The A90 between Ellon and Peterhead is not dualled. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

Speaking to The P&J, Councillor Owen said: “It was all around why did we stop building the dual carriageway at Ellon.

“I considered it a very stupid thing to do.

“If it would have just gone a wee bit further up the road and actually taken into account the Toll of Birness. That junction is a pretty high-flying junction in terms of accidents or near misses.”

Civil servant’s shock at seeing Toll of Birness for first time

Despite receiving a “no, no, no, no, no” from then transport secretary Michael Matheson about him visiting the route in 2013, she received a visit from Transport Scotland chiefs two years later after a bad accident on the road.

The agency’s now chief executive Alison Irvine and senior transport planner David Torrance visited and travelled from Ellon Park and Ride to Buchan House in Peterhead for a public meeting.

When Ms Irvine saw the Toll of Birness junction, the Ellon politician remembers her saying, “oh my God, what’s that?” and called it “shocking”.

Fiona Hyslop.
Councillor Owen wants to meet with transport secretary Fiona Hyslop. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

However, nine years later and the road, which is the at junction of the A90 to Peterhead and the A952 to Fraserburgh has the same layout.

Some measures have been put in place, including surface improvements and flashing lights.

Despite these changes, Councillor Owen does not “understand” why the Scottish Government are not doing more.

“It’s not just at the junction, it’s coming between” and she admits that she is “not too bothered” about it being dualled the full way to Peterhead, although doubling it to the Toll of Birness is a “top priority” with a roundabout being put in place.

Councillor Owen added: “That should work really well in making sure that the flow of traffic continues.

“At the same time, the safety aspect of driving on that road becomes better.”

Toll of Birness.
Additional safety measures have been put up at the Toll of Birness in recent years. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Councillor Owen believes the money coming from the multi-million pound north-east investment zone that was announced last year, is a “huge opportunity” to “enhance” the region’s road networks.

“We have to make sure that the economy has the ability to build and grow.

“I think by actually enhancing that particular road junction and the roads, we can achieve that easily.”

Transport Scotland ‘providing record investment’

A Transport Scotland spokesman said: “We are continuing to support Scotland’s trunk road network with a budget of nearly £1.1 billion.

We are providing record investment in critical safety, adaptation, maintenance and improvement priorities, and progressing major road projects, including the dualling of the A9 and improving the A83.”

Conversation