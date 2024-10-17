Fraserburgh church in ‘prime location’ up for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Fraserburgh church in ‘prime location’ up for sale

The P&J goes inside the unique property, which is on the market for £65,000 less than the valuation.

Assembly of God, Fraserburgh
Assembly of God's former premises is located on Queens Road in Fraserburgh. Image: Mason Glennie.
By Chris Cromar

How do you fancy buying yourself a former church building in Fraserburgh?

Now you can, as the old Assembly of God hub is up for sale.

Located in the Queens Road area of the Aberdeenshire town, the unique property – which is was built in 1980 – is described as being in a “prime location”.

Assembly of God, Fraserburgh.
The church has a unique style slanted roof. Image: Mason Glennie.

Estate agents Mason Glennie said the building, which has a unique style slanted roof, has the “potential” to be used “for a variety of uses”.

Assembly of God, Fraserburgh.
The building has an assembly hall. Image: Mason Glennie.

With a floor space of 605 sq. metres, it has “generous” floor space, as well as off street parking.

Assembly of God, Fraserburgh.
The assembly tall has an upper tier of seating. Image: Mason Glennie.

The venue has a number of different rooms, including a large two-tiered assembly hall which comes with its own stage. It also has a kitchen, tea room and toilets.

Assembly of God, Fraserburgh.
The smaller – or second – hall. Image: Mason Glennie.

There are five offices in total at the venue, which is where the town’s Assembly of God congregated until they moved to their new £2 million premises on Albert Street earlier this year.

Assembly of God, Fraserburgh.
A large kitchen is located in the building. Image: Mason Glennie.

Having had a presence in Fraserburgh since 1945, they purchased the old Co-op supermarket in 2016 and transferred it into their new home in the Buchan town.

Assembly of God, Fraserburgh.
There are five offices in the building, including the boardroom. Image: Mason Glennie.

All potential changes to the commercial premises are subject to obtaining the necessary planning consent from Aberdeenshire Council.

Assembly of God, Fraserburgh.
The building has different toilet facilities available. Image: Mason Glennie.

The property, which has a rateable value of £26,000, is on the market for offers over £260,000, which is £65,000 less than the home report valuation of £325,000.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Bishop Anne Dyer. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Reinstated Bishop of Aberdeen & Orkney urged to consider whether 'she is still the…
Rozerin and Betul Gorur will open a new cafe next year. Image: Rozerin Gorur.
New Turkish-inspired cafe to open at Aberdeen Beach
Tall Ships Aberdeen graphic
Volunteers share 'brilliant' memories of 97' Tall Ships - and encourage people to apply…
Norman Esslemont holding a paper, with a front page on the city centre bus gates.
Esslemonts shop boss: 'I'd happily chip in for legal fight against city centre bus…
3
Nia Roo Park Retirement Park near Newmachar will soon have 14 additional caravans. Image: Ryden
Residents fear retirement park 'peace and quiet' at Newmachar could be ruined by holiday…
Location, Ives Road, Peterhead. Scene of a suspected murder in Ives Road, Peterhead Pictured is a police tent covering the scene Monday, 6th, February 2023 Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Jury told alleged Peterhead murder victim had gone to rob his accused killers
The seal has been spotted around the Ythan. Image: Tony Green/Ythan Seal Watch
Concern grows after Newburgh seal becomes entangled with discarded toilet seat
The new Ballater cafe will open on Victoria Road.
New Ballater cafe approved - as book shop boss complains village 'will have too…
The young girl was flown to the children's hospital on Tuesday. Image: DC Thomson
Seven-month-old baby dies in hospital after being airlifted from Peterhead
The Dingwall carer Rhona Duncan who recieved a SSSC warning
Dingwall carer who abandoned wheelchair-bound man at festival given warning by SSSC

Conversation