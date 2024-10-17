Fraserburgh church in ‘prime location’ up for sale

How do you fancy buying yourself a former church building in Fraserburgh?

Now you can, as the old Assembly of God hub is up for sale.

Located in the Queens Road area of the Aberdeenshire town, the unique property – which is was built in 1980 – is described as being in a “prime location”.

Estate agents Mason Glennie said the building, which has a unique style slanted roof, has the “potential” to be used “for a variety of uses”.

With a floor space of 605 sq. metres, it has “generous” floor space, as well as off street parking.

The venue has a number of different rooms, including a large two-tiered assembly hall which comes with its own stage. It also has a kitchen, tea room and toilets.

There are five offices in total at the venue, which is where the town’s Assembly of God congregated until they moved to their new £2 million premises on Albert Street earlier this year.

Having had a presence in Fraserburgh since 1945, they purchased the old Co-op supermarket in 2016 and transferred it into their new home in the Buchan town.

All potential changes to the commercial premises are subject to obtaining the necessary planning consent from Aberdeenshire Council.

The property, which has a rateable value of £26,000, is on the market for offers over £260,000, which is £65,000 less than the home report valuation of £325,000.