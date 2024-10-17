Concern grows after Newburgh seal becomes entangled with discarded toilet seat

Concern is growing for an Aberdeenshire seal which has become entangled with a discarded toilet seat.

The affected seal was spotted with the unusual attachment in the Ythan estuary at Forvie Nature Reserve.

The beach area near Newburgh is understood to be home to a large seal colony.

While entanglements are not uncommon, the local authority, Ythan Seal Watch, have described this instance as the “most unusual by far”.

But unfortunately, wildlife experts have admitted that there is “nothing that can be done” for the animal in the immediate future.

The volunteer group say that they will need to wait until the seal comes back onto land to administer aid.

In the meantime, passersby are encouraged to take photos and videos of the affected seal to monitor its wellbeing.

‘Nothing that can be done’ for seal attached to toilet seat

A Ythan Seal Watch spokesperson said: “Both the British Divers Marine Life Rescue and YSW have received multiple reports of a Seal currently in the estuary that has become entangled in a white toilet seat.

“We have witnessed a huge variety of entanglements on Seals (mostly discarded fishing waste, commercial/industrial products) but this is the most unusual by far.

“The team from the BDMLR who deal with entanglement rescues at the site are aware of the Seal and the Forvie reserve staff have also been informed to help monitor it.

“Until such a time that it is on land and the BDMLR can get to it there isn’t anything that can be done to attempt to help it.

“The Seal would need to be safely contained to work on the entanglement and asses the Seal for injuries.

“In the meantime, we would ask that any pictures or sightings of the Seal be posted here to help monitor it. This also helps us to track the days the Seal is at the site and if it is even still at the Ythan.”

‘Is our sea just one being toilet?’

The seal was also videoed on social media.

The British Divers Marine Life Rescue posted the video on their Facebook page, which blasted litterers.

It read: “What’s floating around in our sea? Well, in this case, a toilet seat! Stuck to a seal!

“We have had so many calls about this seal and usually the caller says “You’re not going to believe this!”. You’re right. We couldn’t quite believe it. Even the other seals look confused.

“We see so many incidents of entanglements. Is this ironic? Or is our sea just becoming one big toilet?

“Unfortunately there’s nothing we can do until the seal is alone as if it is with a colony we risk endangering all of the other seals. Hopefully we can get to it”.