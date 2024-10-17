Concern grows after Newburgh seal becomes entangled with discarded toilet seat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Concern grows after Newburgh seal becomes entangled with discarded toilet seat

The latest entanglement has been described as the "most unusual by far".

By Graham Fleming
The seal has been spotted around the Ythan. Image: Tony Green/Ythan Seal Watch
The seal has been spotted around the Ythan. Image: Tony Green/Ythan Seal Watch

Concern is growing for an Aberdeenshire seal which has become entangled with a discarded toilet seat.

The affected seal was spotted with the unusual attachment in the Ythan estuary at Forvie Nature Reserve.

The beach area near Newburgh is understood to be home to a large seal colony.

The scenic Newburgh beach is home to a colony of seals. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

While entanglements are not uncommon, the local authority, Ythan Seal Watch, have described this instance as the “most unusual by far”.

But unfortunately, wildlife experts have admitted that there is “nothing that can be done” for the animal in the immediate future.

The volunteer group say that they will need to wait until the seal comes back onto land to administer aid.

In the meantime, passersby are encouraged to take photos and videos of the affected seal to monitor its wellbeing.

‘Nothing that can be done’ for seal attached to toilet seat

A Ythan Seal Watch spokesperson said: “Both the British Divers Marine Life Rescue and YSW have received multiple reports of a Seal currently in the estuary that has become entangled in a white toilet seat.

“We have witnessed a huge variety of entanglements on Seals (mostly discarded fishing waste, commercial/industrial products) but this is the most unusual by far.

“The team from the BDMLR who deal with entanglement rescues at the site are aware of the Seal and the Forvie reserve staff have also been informed to help monitor it.

A solitary seal pokes his head out of the water at Newburgh.
Nothing can currently be done for the seal while in the water. Image: Blair Dingwall/DC Thomson.

“Until such a time that it is on land and the BDMLR can get to it there isn’t anything that can be done to attempt to help it.

“The Seal would need to be safely contained to work on the entanglement and asses the Seal for injuries.

“In the meantime, we would ask that any pictures or sightings of the Seal be posted here to help monitor it. This also helps us to track the days the Seal is at the site and if it is even still at the Ythan.”

‘Is our sea just one being toilet?’

The seal was also videoed on social media.

The British Divers Marine Life Rescue posted the video on their Facebook page, which blasted litterers.

It read: “What’s floating around in our sea? Well, in this case, a toilet seat! Stuck to a seal!

“We have had so many calls about this seal and usually the caller says “You’re not going to believe this!”. You’re right. We couldn’t quite believe it. Even the other seals look confused.

“We see so many incidents of entanglements. Is this ironic? Or is our sea just becoming one big toilet?

“Unfortunately there’s nothing we can do until the seal is alone as if it is with a colony we risk endangering all of the other seals. Hopefully we can get to it”.

