Reinstated Bishop of Aberdeen & Orkney urged to consider whether ‘she is still the right person’ for the job

A group of bishops have come together to urge Bishop Anne Dyer to reconsider her position as Aberdeen and Orkney diocese leader.

Bishop Dyer was reinstated to the Scottish Episcopal Church following a lengthy suspension due to bullying allegations.

In 2018 she became the first female bishop in Scotland – but her tenure has been overshadowed after three complaints of bullying were made against her.

Bishop Dyer has had her suspension lifted but is “currently on holiday”, according to a statement released on behalf of four church bishops.

It states that the bishops hoped the end of Bishop Dyer’s suspension would lead to “reconciliation”.

It read: “We had hoped that the conclusion of the process would lead eventually to reconciliation and healing in the diocese.

‘Deep division remain’ with the Aberdeen & Orkney diocese

“The responses and reactions we have witnessed suggest otherwise and it is clear that deep divisions will remain, both within the diocese itself and more widely.”

The bishops have requested a meeting with Bishop Dyer to discuss a path forward at this “crucial moment”.

“We have urged her to consider whether she is still the best person to lead the diocese,” they say.

The four bishops involved stated they will seek a conversation with Bishop Dyer once she returns from holiday.

In 2022, following several complaints against her, Bishop Dyer was suspended in August 2022 and was due to face a disciplinary tribunal.

Following a review, the church’s independent procurator said it was not in the public interest to pursue a tribunal despite there being enough evidence to provide “a realistic prospect of conviction” under the church’s canon law.

Bishop Dyer always denied the allegations of bullying and previously claimed she had faced “significant bullying and harassment” since taking up the role in 2018.

Following her return to the church, she said she believed justice had been served.

She added: “My legal team had full confidence that none of the allegations would have withstood examination by a fair and impartial tribunal.

“That said, it is clearly far better for the wider church that resolution of this matter could be achieved without the need for any further hearing and I am delighted with this outcome.”

The Diocese of Aberdeen and Orkney has been contacted for comment.