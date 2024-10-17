Reinstated Bishop of Aberdeen & Orkney urged to consider whether ‘she is still the right person’ for the job

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Reinstated Bishop of Aberdeen & Orkney urged to consider whether ‘she is still the right person’ for the job

Four bishops say that despite bullying allegations being dropped against Anne Dyer, "deep divisions" remain.

By Ross Hempseed
Bishop Anne Dyer. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Bishop Anne Dyer. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

A group of bishops have come together to urge Bishop Anne Dyer to reconsider her position as Aberdeen and Orkney diocese leader.

Bishop Dyer was reinstated to the Scottish Episcopal Church following a lengthy suspension due to bullying allegations.

In 2018 she became the first female bishop in Scotland – but her tenure has been overshadowed after three complaints of bullying were made against her.

Bishop Dyer has had her suspension lifted but is “currently on holiday”, according to a statement released on behalf of four church bishops.

It states that the bishops hoped the end of Bishop Dyer’s suspension would lead to “reconciliation”.

It read: “We had hoped that the conclusion of the process would lead eventually to reconciliation and healing in the diocese.

‘Deep division remain’ with the Aberdeen & Orkney diocese

“The responses and reactions we have witnessed suggest otherwise and it is clear that deep divisions will remain, both within the diocese itself and more widely.”

The bishops have requested a meeting with Bishop Dyer to discuss a path forward at this “crucial moment”.

“We have urged her to consider whether she is still the best person to lead the diocese,” they say.

The four bishops involved stated they will seek a conversation with Bishop Dyer once she returns from holiday.

Bishop Anne Dyer became Scotland’s first female bishop back in 2018. Image: Scottish Episcopal Church.

In 2022, following several complaints against her, Bishop Dyer was suspended in August 2022 and was due to face a disciplinary tribunal.

Following a review, the church’s independent procurator said it was not in the public interest to pursue a tribunal despite there being enough evidence to provide “a realistic prospect of conviction” under the church’s canon law.

Bishop Dyer always denied the allegations of bullying and previously claimed she had faced “significant bullying and harassment” since taking up the role in 2018.

Following her return to the church, she said she believed justice had been served.

She added: “My legal team had full confidence that none of the allegations would have withstood examination by a fair and impartial tribunal.

“That said, it is clearly far better for the wider church that resolution of this matter could be achieved without the need for any further hearing and I am delighted with this outcome.”

The Diocese of Aberdeen and Orkney has been contacted for comment.

