Dog attack in Torry leaves ‘shaken’ pup with gruesome lip injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Dog attack in Torry leaves ‘shaken’ pup with gruesome lip injury

Three-year-old Milo was pounced on at Menzies Road, leaving "blood everywhere".

Milo was attacked in Torry earlier this month
Milo was attacked in Torry earlier this month
By Jamie Sinclair

A Torry woman has described the horrific moment her pup was attacked by another dog on the street, leaving him with a gruesome lip injury.

Nadine Johnston was left in shock after Milo – a Vizlador (Vizla and Labrador cross) – was pounced on at Menzies Road on Thursday, October 17.

The 36-year-old spent more than £400 on vet bills, but could not afford to pay further costs for Milo’s stitches at the time, meaning his lip was left hanging from his face.

Nadine contacted the People’s Dispensary for Sick Animals (PDSA), who stitched the injury up for a £50 donation.

In the days since the attack, Nadine has reported the other owner to the dog warden.

She said: “Milo’s on the mend which is the main thing, but he’s still very tired and shaken up.”

Torry dog attack: ‘It all happened so fast’

Nadine explained to The Press and Journal how the pair had been out for a walk with a friend when she spotted a Staffordshire bull terrier and its male owner walking towards them near Cabel’s Lane.

The body-piercing artist said: “I wasn’t worried at first as I’ve had Staffies for long periods of my life and they are lovely dogs.

“It happened so fast, he just latched on to Milo’s face and wouldn’t let go.”

Milo was left with his lip hanging from his face.

Nadine claims the other owner then began to “kick his dog” to help free Milo, with her friend having to restrain the animal before Milo was eventually freed.

Nadine said: “There was blood everywhere and his lip was hanging off his face.

“We got the owner’s name and number as he agreed to pay for any vet bills.

“I phoned him, but he said he couldn’t answer.”

‘They are loving dogs, but need to be trained’

Following the attack, Nadine says she does not blame the other dog for what happened.

Nadine said: “Staffies are one of my favourite breeds and have got me through some challenging moments in my life.

“They are really loving dogs but they need to be trained, and that lies with the owner.

“I’m hoping the dog warden can do something.”

After getting help from the PDSA, Nadine says she cannot thank them enough.

After receiving the first vet bill, she had to cancel a surprise birthday getaway for her mum.

Nadine said: “I had everything in place for taking my mum to Chester Zoo and then down to Cornwall.

Nadine was relieved to get Milo stitched up.

“I was in tears when I had to tell her that I had to use the money for Milo.

“I’ve lost a lot of money, which took me a while to save up.”

She added: “I can’t thank the PDSA enough, they did an amazing job.

“I was terrified that he would rip it more and cause further damage.

“Previously I’ve done bike rides to support mental health charities, including going from London to Amsterdam to Brugge.

“I’d love to try and do something for the PDSA now.”

Vizlador Milo and Nadine were a match made in heaven when he came into her care six months ago.

Torry woman hopes Milo can recover from attack

Milo, who is three years old, was rescued by Nadine and was a very nervous dog when he arrived in her care just six months ago.

His injuries should heal, but she worries that the incident could set the dog back in terms of nerves.

Nadine said: “I’m worried that the attack might bring back a lot of his anxieties.

“He’s on the mend which is the main thing, he’s still very tired and shaken up from the incident.”

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Fans queued from around 7.30am ahead of the shop opening at 9.30am. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen FC fans queue out the door for 'exclusive' Adidas collaboration
Adam Comiskey appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.
Man who domestically abused wife over seven years warned he narrowly avoided prison
Norman Esslemont has offered to help fund a legal challenge against Aberdeen City Council's bus gates.
Moreen Simpson: Hooray for Aberdeen hero putting hand in pocket to take on local…
Albert Fyfe.
Royal Northern Agricultural Society gong for 'unsung hero'
Neurosurgeon Anastasios Giamouriadis and patient Doreen Adams pictured in hospital theatre
Meet the Aberdeen surgeon removing brain tumours through eyebrows
Property illuminated in orange as smoke rises from a fire in the back garden of a residential property,
Fire breaks out in garden of Bridge of Don home
Former council leader Mark Findlater defected to Reform. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Two Aberdeenshire councillors defect to Nigel Farage’s Reform after quitting Tories
4
Candice Seers, left, was one of two women jailed for the Hutcheon Street stabbing in Aberdeen. Images: DC Thomson
Two Aberdeen women jailed for 'brutal' Hutcheon Street stabbing
Cameron Craig and Ben Johnston
Aberdeen supporters get unpaid work after trouble at Tannadice
The Bruce Millers clock was seen lying in disarray on Union Street.
Bruce Millers clock taken down for repairs as owners prepare long-empty Aberdeen shop for…

Conversation