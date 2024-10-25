Dog attack in Torry leaves ‘shaken’ pup with gruesome lip injury

A Torry woman has described the horrific moment her pup was attacked by another dog on the street, leaving him with a gruesome lip injury.

Nadine Johnston was left in shock after Milo – a Vizlador (Vizla and Labrador cross) – was pounced on at Menzies Road on Thursday, October 17.

The 36-year-old spent more than £400 on vet bills, but could not afford to pay further costs for Milo’s stitches at the time, meaning his lip was left hanging from his face.

Nadine contacted the People’s Dispensary for Sick Animals (PDSA), who stitched the injury up for a £50 donation.

In the days since the attack, Nadine has reported the other owner to the dog warden.

She said: “Milo’s on the mend which is the main thing, but he’s still very tired and shaken up.”

Torry dog attack: ‘It all happened so fast’

Nadine explained to The Press and Journal how the pair had been out for a walk with a friend when she spotted a Staffordshire bull terrier and its male owner walking towards them near Cabel’s Lane.

The body-piercing artist said: “I wasn’t worried at first as I’ve had Staffies for long periods of my life and they are lovely dogs.

“It happened so fast, he just latched on to Milo’s face and wouldn’t let go.”

Nadine claims the other owner then began to “kick his dog” to help free Milo, with her friend having to restrain the animal before Milo was eventually freed.

Nadine said: “There was blood everywhere and his lip was hanging off his face.

“We got the owner’s name and number as he agreed to pay for any vet bills.

“I phoned him, but he said he couldn’t answer.”

‘They are loving dogs, but need to be trained’

Following the attack, Nadine says she does not blame the other dog for what happened.

Nadine said: “Staffies are one of my favourite breeds and have got me through some challenging moments in my life.

“They are really loving dogs but they need to be trained, and that lies with the owner.

“I’m hoping the dog warden can do something.”

After getting help from the PDSA, Nadine says she cannot thank them enough.

After receiving the first vet bill, she had to cancel a surprise birthday getaway for her mum.

Nadine said: “I had everything in place for taking my mum to Chester Zoo and then down to Cornwall.

“I was in tears when I had to tell her that I had to use the money for Milo.

“I’ve lost a lot of money, which took me a while to save up.”

She added: “I can’t thank the PDSA enough, they did an amazing job.

“I was terrified that he would rip it more and cause further damage.

“Previously I’ve done bike rides to support mental health charities, including going from London to Amsterdam to Brugge.

“I’d love to try and do something for the PDSA now.”

Torry woman hopes Milo can recover from attack

Milo, who is three years old, was rescued by Nadine and was a very nervous dog when he arrived in her care just six months ago.

His injuries should heal, but she worries that the incident could set the dog back in terms of nerves.

Nadine said: “I’m worried that the attack might bring back a lot of his anxieties.

“He’s on the mend which is the main thing, he’s still very tired and shaken up from the incident.”