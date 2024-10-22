Food vans could be rolled out across Aberdeenshire schools to stop kids scoffing chips on lunch breaks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Food vans could be rolled out across Aberdeenshire schools to stop kids scoffing chips on lunch breaks

Aberdeenshire Council is looking into the idea amid a shift towards "grab and go" meals.

Could healthy street food soon be served up from trucks at the likes of Peterhead Academy under Aberdeenshire Council plans?
Could healthy street food soon be served up from trucks at the likes of Peterhead Academy under Aberdeenshire Council plans? Image: Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson
By Ben Hendry

Aberdeenshire education chiefs could deploy their own food vans to north-east schoolyards in a bid to stop children chomping chips on their lunch breaks.

The council is considering the move as part of wide-ranging plans to modernise its catering service.

And whereas food vans are most commonly associated with greasy fare like burgers and hot dogs, these would be dishing out nutritious snacks in a fresh attempt to get kids eating healthily.

The proposal is now being considered as a “potential new income stream” for the cash-strapped council.

How would Aberdeenshire school food vans work?

The vans would be stationed in playgrounds across the north-east.

Local authority top brass say this would come with an “upfront cost” that could be “recuperated over the time the vans are in use”.

Officials explain how “food trends” are “moving away from the sit-down meal to a
much more ‘street food’ model and a grab and go service”.

A report states: “This is a growth market that school catering should maximise on.”

Food trucks on Beach Esplanade
There are plenty of food truck options along the Beach Esplanade in Aberdeen… Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Papers outline several benefits, as this would create various “service points” where hungry pupils can get a bite to eat.

This would “alleviate the queuing within the school buildings”.

Meanwhile, officials add: “This would compete with the unhealthy food vans that have been granted licences very close to school grounds, that market their food directly at the pupils.”

Aberdeenshire school food vans could ‘stop pupils buying burgers’

Catering services manager Ian Paterson explained the plan at a recent meeting.

East Garioch councillor Jim Gifford was eager for the authority to take the idea forward.

Former Aberdeenshire Council leader Jim Gifford. Image: DC Thomson

He said: “There’s an interesting change there to the way everybody, including ourselves, look at street food and food ‘on the go’.

“We could encourage youngsters to take what we produce from the food van, rather than going down the street to the burger van producing stuff that isn’t so healthy for them.”

And what about the school canteens?

While school canteens might see a decline in popularity if food vans are rolled out at Aberdeenshire schools, there is no plan to do away with them.

In fact, dining staff could soon be serving up grub to more than just pupils.

Officials believe there is “an opportunity” for these canteens to dish up culinary delights to be served at care homes or distributed as “meals on wheels”

Meanwhile, under the catering makeover, vending machines could be “marketed more” to “increase sales”.

Dr Sim often relies on vending machines for food. Image: Shutterstock / Ground Picture
Vending machines typically offer unhealthy snacks like chocolate bars and packets of crisps. Image: Shutterstock / Ground Picture

‘Difficult to find healthy fare for vending machines’

The report adds: “Vending machines have been used within secondaries for several years with varying success.

“This is an area that school catering can market and promote and increase sales.”

But they add that, under nutrition guidelines, it “has been increasingly difficult to provide products that comply to fill a food vending machine”.

The focus will therefore be on vending machines selling drinks rather than food.

