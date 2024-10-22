Trump reveals plans for new ‘halfway house’ hut on sand dunes at Menie golf course

Trump International has revealed plans to build over parts of north-east sand dunes with a “halfway house” kiosk.

The new facility would offer golfers a spot to stop at should they need a toilet break during a round at the Menie Estate.

It would also sell pre-prepared food and drink for any player keen to rest their legs and refuel.

Bosses say this forms part of their plans for a second championship links course at the resort opened by former and aspiring US President Donald Trump in 2012.

They say this kiosk “will be critical to the experience of users on this second course”.

How will halfway house at Trump’s Aberdeenshire course look?

Donald Trump’s golf resort is launching plans for the halfway house as the bolshy billionaire makes a second run at the White House.

Though he handed over control of his Scottish golf courses to his sons in 2017, he retained a financial interest.

For those unfamiliar with golf, a halfway house is a small cafe usually found at the intersection of two courses.

The halfway house at Trump’s Turnberry course is a renovated lighthouse:

The shed-like structure at Menie would be built in the area of the new course which has already been approved, and is under construction.

Planning documents say the halfway house – about a mile south of the existing clubhouse – would be built at a spot between two sand dunes, which “forms a natural enclosure”.

They add: “The elevation of these dunes completely obscures visibility of the site from the north, east and south approach.”

Etch architects say it would be there “primarily to provide for a toilet break for golfers”.

They add: “There is also a need to provide golfers with the opportunity to shelter from the elements and purchase a drink and/or snack on their round.”

And they explain that the halfway house concept “has a long history with Scottish golf”.

Trump architects say halfway house ‘feels appropriate’ at Menie spot

The firm states: “The applicants have a comprehensive and detailed knowledge of the requirements for such a halfway house and the expectations of a guest to the property.

“A strict requirement of the brief is to keep the halfway house compact and economical in its scale, in order to limit any visual impact on the surrounding landscape.

“Aesthetically there is a desire to create something with a sense of heritage and

traditional in its appearance, which feels appropriate in the wider context.”

What do you think of the plans? Let us know in our comments section below

What are the plans for a second course at the Balmedie site?

Earlier this month, Trump International announced that its second Aberdeenshire course would open next summer.

Named in honour of Donald Trump’s mother Mary, the MacLeod Course will sit adjacent to the first course.

In a promotional video for the course uploaded last year, Donald Trump predicted that it will host “many, many championships” once opened.

Bosses have billed the course “the most environmentally-friendly and sustainable ever built.”

However, it comes after years of losses, with a pre-tax loss of £1.4 million in 2023, after nearly a £740,000 deficit in 2022.

You can see the plans for the halfway house at the Trump Menie course.

Read more:

Trump housing cash to be shared between Tipperty and Foveran schools under merger plan

Losses at Donald Trump’s Aberdeenshire golf course almost double

Donald Trump never intended to finish ‘£1 billion’ Menie golf resort, claims ex-director