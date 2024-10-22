Trump reveals plans for new ‘halfway house’ hut on sand dunes at Menie golf course

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Trump reveals plans for new ‘halfway house’ hut on sand dunes at Menie golf course

The fresh plans have been submitted to Aberdeenshire Council.

The halfway house planned at the Menie course, as envisaged by Trump International.
The halfway house planned at the Menie course, as envisaged by Trump International. Image: Etch
By Ben Hendry

Trump International has revealed plans to build over parts of north-east sand dunes with a “halfway house” kiosk.

The new facility would offer golfers a spot to stop at should they need a toilet break during a round at the Menie Estate.

It would also sell pre-prepared food and drink for any player keen to rest their legs and refuel.

Bosses say this forms part of their plans for a second championship links course at the resort opened by former and aspiring US President Donald Trump in 2012.

They say this kiosk “will be critical to the experience of users on this second course”.

How will halfway house at Trump’s Aberdeenshire course look?

Donald Trump’s golf resort is launching plans for the halfway house as the bolshy billionaire makes a second run at the White House.

Though he handed over control of his Scottish golf courses to his sons in 2017, he retained a financial interest.

For those unfamiliar with golf, a halfway house is a small cafe usually found at the intersection of two courses.

The halfway house at Trump’s Turnberry course is a renovated lighthouse:

The shed-like structure at Menie would be built in the area of the new course which has already been approved, and is under construction.

Planning documents say the halfway house – about a mile south of the existing clubhouse – would be built at a spot between two sand dunes, which “forms a natural enclosure”.

They add: “The elevation of these dunes completely obscures visibility of the site from the north, east and south approach.”

The Trump Menie halfway house site amid the dunes
This shows the spot earmarked for the hut. Image: Etch
Here is how the Menie halfway house could form a part of the expanded Trump International site. Image: Etch

Etch architects say it would be there “primarily to provide for a toilet break for golfers”.

They add: “There is also a need to provide golfers with the opportunity to shelter from the elements and purchase a drink and/or snack on their round.”

And they explain that the halfway house concept “has a long history with Scottish golf”.

Trump Menie halfway house
Golfers could relax at the spot while enjoying the pastime. Image: Etch

Trump architects say halfway house ‘feels appropriate’ at Menie spot

The firm states: “The applicants have a comprehensive and detailed knowledge of the requirements for such a halfway house and the expectations of a guest to the property.

“A strict requirement of the brief is to keep the halfway house compact and economical in its scale, in order to limit any visual impact on the surrounding landscape.

“Aesthetically there is a desire to create something with a sense of heritage and
traditional in its appearance, which feels appropriate in the wider context.”

Trump Menie halfway house plans
Another view of the proposed addition. Image: Etch

What do you think of the plans? Let us know in our comments section below

What are the plans for a second course at the Balmedie site?

Earlier this month, Trump International announced that its second Aberdeenshire course would open next summer.

Named in honour of Donald Trump’s mother Mary, the MacLeod Course will sit adjacent to the first course.

In a promotional video for the course uploaded last year, Donald Trump predicted that it will host “many, many championships” once opened.

Bosses have billed the course “the most environmentally-friendly and sustainable ever built.”

However, it comes after years of losses, with a pre-tax loss of £1.4 million in 2023, after nearly a £740,000 deficit in 2022.

You can see the plans for the halfway house at the Trump Menie course.

Read more: 

Trump housing cash to be shared between Tipperty and Foveran schools under merger plan

Losses at Donald Trump’s Aberdeenshire golf course almost double

Donald Trump never intended to finish ‘£1 billion’ Menie golf resort, claims ex-director

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Could healthy street food soon be served up from trucks at the likes of Peterhead Academy under Aberdeenshire Council plans?
Food vans could be rolled out across Aberdeenshire schools to stop kids scoffing chips…
2
Solicitor Stuart Murray is under investigation due to alleged financial irregularities. Image: DC Thomson.
Former president of Aberdeen Bar Association facing probe into financial dealings
Child rapist Robert Foulkes.
Aberdeen predator branded 'danger to children' and locked up for 15 years
The new speed camera is set to be installed in the coming weeks. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Permanent speed camera to be installed on busy Aberdeen road as two-thirds of drivers…
2
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A former Royal Aberdeen Children?s Hospital auxiliary nurse who deliberately and repeatedly poisoned a young child for several years has been jailed for seven years. Tracy Menhinick, 52, gave the boy 'industrial amounts' of the laxative lactulose, leading to his stunted growth and hospitalisation Picture shows; Tracy Menhinick outside the High Court in Glasgow in March 2024 and dressed as an auxillary nurse at Aberdeen Royal Childrens Hospital in 1998. N/A. Supplied by Andrew Milligan/PA Wire/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Former Aberdeen auxiliary nurse who poisoned child gets jail sentence cut
Alex Salmond's funeral date has been confirmed. Image: PA.
Alex Salmond’s Strichen funeral date and time confirmed for family ceremony
Belmont Road. Image: Google Maps.
Aberdeen man in court after £170,000 cocaine seizure
Jim Robertson and John Anderson.
Moment Mastrick dad and his 49-year-old son meet for first time
Andrew Ross has been named as the man who died in Peterhead on Sunday night. Image: Police Scotland/ DC Thomson.
Peterhead murder accused tells trial he was protecting his brother and puppies
Over 400 of the homes pledged will be in the Highlands. Image: SSEN Transmission
SSEN pledge to deliver over 1000 new homes across the Highlands and Aberdeenshire

Conversation