Former Beechgrove Garden presenter Jim McColl dies aged 88

Former Beechgrove Garden presenter Jim McColl has died aged 88.

Mr McColl, who lived in Oldmeldrum, passed away peacefully on Tuesday.

He presented the BBC Scotland show, based in Aberdeen, for more than four decades and was a former columnist for The Press and Journal.

In recent years, Mr Mccoll has been living with neuropathy – a condition which affects his ability to grasp items properly – which left him feeling ‘scunnered.’

He relied on volunteers to tend to his garden as his love for gardening and the great outdoors continued to flourish.

In 2022, he wrote his last column for The Press and Journal, touching upon the highlights of his long and successful career.

Jim McColl at 80 – a programme to mark the gardener’s 80th birthday – will be repeated on BBC Scotland on Monday November 4 at 8pm as a tribute to his passing.

In a statement, the McColl family said: “It’s with a heavy heart we share the passing of Jim McColl, husband, dad and grandad who passed peacefully yesterday.

“He will be hugely missed not only by us but by his friends, colleagues and a nation who he shared his passion for gardening with over four decades at The Beechgrove Garden.”

Geraldine McCartney, Acting Director at BBC Scotland added: “We’re saddened to hear of Jim McColl’s passing.

“His expert gardening advice and wisdom on The Beechgrove Garden was invaluable to green-fingered viewers over the decades and he will be greatly missed by all.

“Loved by viewers across the nation, he’ll be especially missed in the North East, where he was a much-cherished part of the BBC Scotland and Tern TV teams for many years.

“Our thoughts are with Jim’s family, friends and colleagues.”

Tributes to former Beechgrove Garden presenter Jim McColl

Harry Bell, Managing Director at Tern TV described Mr McColl as a “Scottish national treasure” in a touching tribute.

He said: “Here’s to ‘our’ lovely Jim who for four decades presented The Beechgrove Garden for us with a spring in his step, a twinkle in his eye and a kind word for all folk.

“You’ll be fair missed Jim.

“You were a local hero first and a Scottish national treasure next.

“Thank you for your immense contribution to gardening, broadcasting and steering so many of us on life’s muddy paths.”

Mr McColl, who was born in Kilmarnock, joined colleague George Barron as the face of The Beechgrove Garden in 1978.

The show was originally based in a garden at the BBC’s studios on Beechgrove Terrace in Aberdeen.

It then moved to Westhill in Aberdeenshire. Now called Beechgrove, it continues to air.