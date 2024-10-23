Former Beechgrove Garden presenter Jim McColl dies aged 88

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Former Beechgrove Garden presenter Jim McColl dies aged 88

Mr McColl, who lived in Oldmeldrum, has been described as "much-cherished" and a "Scottish national treasure".

By Michelle Henderson
Jim McColl dressed in a wine coloured jumper
Mr McColl was a former BBC presenter and columnist for The Press and Journal. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson

Former Beechgrove Garden presenter Jim McColl has died aged 88.

Mr McColl, who lived in Oldmeldrum, passed away peacefully on Tuesday.

He presented the BBC Scotland show, based in Aberdeen, for more than four decades and was a former columnist for The Press and Journal.

Former Beechgrove Garden presenter Jim McColl in a wine jumper leaving against a tree.
Jim McColl presented the BBC series The Beechgrove Garden for more than four decades. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
Tributes have been paid to Jim McColl. Image: BBC

In recent years, Mr Mccoll has been living with neuropathy – a condition which affects his ability to grasp items properly – which left him feeling ‘scunnered.’

He relied on volunteers to tend to his garden as his love for gardening and the great outdoors continued to flourish.

In 2022, he wrote his last column for The Press and Journal, touching upon the highlights of his long and successful career.

Jim McColl at 80 – a programme to mark the gardener’s 80th birthday – will be repeated on BBC Scotland on Monday November 4 at 8pm as a tribute to his passing.

Jim McColl has been described as a ‘Scottish national treasure’. Image: Derek Ironside/ BBC

In a statement, the McColl family said: “It’s with a heavy heart we share the passing of Jim McColl, husband, dad and grandad who passed peacefully yesterday.

“He will be hugely missed not only by us but by his friends, colleagues and a nation who he shared his passion for gardening with over four decades at The Beechgrove Garden.”

Geraldine McCartney, Acting Director at BBC Scotland added: “We’re saddened to hear of Jim McColl’s passing.

“His expert gardening advice and wisdom on The Beechgrove Garden was invaluable to green-fingered viewers over the decades and he will be greatly missed by all.

“Loved by viewers across the nation, he’ll be especially missed in the North East, where he was a much-cherished part of the BBC Scotland and Tern TV teams for many years.

“Our thoughts are with Jim’s family, friends and colleagues.”

Tributes to former Beechgrove Garden presenter Jim McColl

Harry Bell, Managing Director at Tern TV described Mr McColl as a “Scottish national treasure” in a touching tribute.

He said: “Here’s to ‘our’ lovely Jim who for four decades presented The Beechgrove Garden for us with a spring in his step, a twinkle in his eye and a kind word for all folk.

“You’ll be fair missed Jim.

“You were a local hero first and a Scottish national treasure next.

“Thank you for your immense contribution to gardening, broadcasting and steering so many of us on life’s muddy paths.”

Jim McColl with his wife Billie in happier times. Pic: Kami Thomson.

Mr McColl, who was born in Kilmarnock, joined colleague George Barron as the face of The Beechgrove Garden in 1978.

The show was originally based in a garden at the BBC’s studios on Beechgrove Terrace in Aberdeen.

It then moved to Westhill in Aberdeenshire. Now called Beechgrove, it continues to air.

Conversation