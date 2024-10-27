Exclusive: High street expert on mission to bring vacant Union Street upper floors back to life

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Exclusive: High street expert on mission to bring vacant Union Street upper floors back to life

Iain Nicholson has been brought in to find out how Union Street's upper floors can be brought back to life.

Iain Nicholson has been working for almost a year on Union Street's upper floors. Image: Scott Baxter/ Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
Iain Nicholson has been working for almost a year on Union Street's upper floors.
By Isaac Buchan

Things could be looking up for Union Street, according to one expert drafted in to help fill empty upper floors.

Almost one in five units on the Granite Mile currently lie empty, while demand for office space has plummeted since the pandemic

This has left the upper floors of Union Street largely vacant, with some sprouting unsightly weeds as they descend into decay.

But when Iain Nicholson cranes his neck upwards while patrolling the street, he sees past the weeds.

Instead, Iain eyes up the opportunities these huge empty spaces present.

Regeneration gurus reckon that filling these upper storeys could be the key to transforming the city centre’s fortunes, bringing in more people and boosting the takings of embattled traders.

And they have turned to Iain, a nationally acclaimed high street expert, in their bid to bring back Union Street’s missing sparkle.

Iain has been drafted in to find out how to repurpose Union Street's upper floors. Image: Scott Baxter / DC Thomson
Iain has been drafted in to find out how to repurpose Union Street's upper floors.

The 61-year-old has plenty experience when it comes to breathing new life into struggling town and city centres.

And he has spent the past few months working out how to turn around Union Street’s upper floors.

I managed to catch a chat with him on his latest visit to Aberdeen from his home in Oxford, where Iain revealed: 

  • ‘Oh crikey!’: His shocked reaction to some Granite Mile upper floors
  • What this study has involved
  • And why other towns and cities across the country are looking at the study with anticipation

Who is Iain Nicholson?

Aberdeen Inspired received £15,000 of government funding in January to find the key to bringing the Granite Mile’s upper floors back to life.

Using this cash, they’ve drafted in Iain – who is the founder of the Vacant Shops Academy.

He is a former BBC radio reporter, who has been working on boosting town and city centres since 2013.

The former Esslemont & Macintosh department store has several empty upper floors. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The former Esslemont & Macintosh department store has several empty upper floors.

I stopped by Aberdeen Inspired’s office to find out about the project from the man himself.

Iain explained: “The focus of the upper floor study is to find out what the are barriers to getting under-used upper floors back into use.

“What are the projects that Aberdeen is already seeing, where are the examples of that happening, and what is there still do?

“We’re working through that as a process and one thing to emphasise is that this is isn’t just about empty buildings.”

He will also report any limitations that could hinder potential ideas for some.

Union Street to-let signs. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Union Street to-let signs.

He continued: “It’s also about those with a ground floor occupier, who may only be using one other floor for storage.

“They’re not being used to their full potential, and the focus is to see what can be done by working together to bring those back into use.

“Think of all the positive effects that would bring.”

Boots on the ground approach for high street champion

The final study is set to be completed next month. In preparation for this, Iain has been in the thick of it on Union Street.

Iain has flown up from his Oxfordshire base throughout the year to inspect various empty floors along the Granite Mile.

Almost 20% of units on the Granite Mile are empty. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Almost 20% of units on the Granite Mile are empty.

“You do a walk-around some of those upper floors and sometimes think ‘oh crikey, what a state this is in,” he admitted.

“But somewhere amongst all the people we have around the table, they’ll have an idea, they’ll have something they would like to try…

“We’re on this visit now, and we’ve been looking at some examples, meeting some more of the owners, architects and businesses who were working on the challenges.”

Iain Nicholson alongside Aberdeen Inspired chief executive Adrian Watson. Image: Scott Baxter / DC Thomson
Iain Nicholson alongside Aberdeen Inspired chief executive Adrian Watson.

He continued: “We’ve spent a lot of time standing in a building thinking ‘what could you be, what’s the answer?’

“A lot of the buildings would have been houses at some point, so you still go in and feel like you’re in a house.

“The buildings will tell you a lot, and they will set limits on what you might be able to do.”

‘Towns across the country are looking at Aberdeen in anticipation’

As the study draws closer to being completed, the high street expert is excited for what could come from this project.

Iain smiles: “Speaking to those involved, what we’ve been hearing is really positive.”

Aberdeen is not alone when it comes to problems on the high street, and the feeling around the Union Street upper floors study is one of hope.

The Union Street upper floors study is expected to be completed in November. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The Union Street upper floors study is expected to be completed in November.

“Lots of places you walk around at dusk and nothing is happening,” Iain adds.

“No lights on, businesses not using it, no residential spaces, waste of spaces.

“And now, a lot of other places are in touch with us waiting to see what comes out of this… They’re wondering what they’ll be able to draw from Aberdeen’s experience.”

Iain hopes that, if he is able to help fill Aberdeen’s upper floors, the city will “become a beacon” for others to follow.

A to let sign on the upper floors of Union Street. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
A to-let sign on the upper floors of Union Street.

So what could happen to these upper floors?

Already, some plans are in the works for unused space along Union Street.

Student apartment plans at a stretch above the Amarone Italian restaurant were recently approved, while work is continuing on council flats next to Aberdeen Music Hall and another flats development nearby edges towards completion.

There are even plans for a pool hall to open up.

The new council flats in the heart of Union Street.
The new council flats in the heart of Union Street.

But Iain’s ambitions extend beyond that.

He continued: “We’ve talked about the face of retail changing.

“But we’re looking at a much longer list which includes arts and crafts, creative culture, community history and heritage, leisure, education and health.

“We’re looking at all of those and asking if they can play a part.”

Iain even suggested that the upper floors could be utilised for “some kind of museum presentation” or that “businesses could have a little art gallery alongside”.

‘We’ve got to do something positive about this’

Alongside Iain is Aberdeen Inspired chief executive Adrian Watson, who long fought for the funds to make this study a reality.

Adrian Watson alongside Iain Nicholson. Image: Scott Baxter / DC Thomson
Adrian Watson alongside Iain Nicholson.

Adrian said: “It’s all about creating that captive footfall… We all understand that we have to transition away from retail.

“Any self-respecting large town and city is going through the challenges on the high street., and no-one has cracked it across the UK.

“That’s why we’ve taken a high street expert up, a fresh pair of eyes, to work with a very willing partnership with Aberdeen City Council, Aberdeen Inspired, and Our Union Street.”

So what will success look like?

That may seem quite a simple answer. The upper floors of the Granite Mile being full.

But it’s not quite as straightforward as it seems.

The pair feel it's key that the upper floors of Union Street see a wide variety of uses. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The pair feel it's key that the upper floors of Union Street see a wide variety of uses.

Iain feels it’s key that Union Street has a vibrant mix of uses for its upper floors in the future.

He goes on to explain: “Residential and offices are clearly options, but what else could they be used for?

“The short answer as to what success will look like is more and more of those units being used.

“We want more and more of that, and then given all the pluses that will mean for the city centre, that will be a success.”

The study is expected to be wrapped up next month, so there isn’t long to go until the big reveal for the future of Union Street is unveiled.

Conversation