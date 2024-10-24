Meet the Aberdeen surgeon removing brain tumours through eyebrows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Meet the Aberdeen surgeon removing brain tumours through eyebrows

One patient Doreen Adams told the P&J she was back home in just two days with only a small scar and a black eye.

Neurosurgeon Anastasios Giamouriadis and patient Doreen Adams pictured in hospital theatre
Consultant Neurosurgeon Anastasios Giamouriadis removed Doreen Adam's brain tumour in June 2023. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
By Ellie Milne

Two days after undergoing a “world-first” surgery to remove a brain tumour, Doreen Adams was back home with only a small scar and a black eye.

The 75-year-old had previously spent eight weeks in hospital overseas recovering from a tough craniotomy.

However, months after returning home to Aberdeen she discovered the surgery had been unsuccessful.

Doreen was referred to neurosurgeon Anastasios Giamouriadis who thought she was the perfect fit for a “game-changing” surgical technique he had adapted with his team.

Instead of going through another hours-long surgery, Doreen was able to have her “tennis ball-sized” tumour removed through her eyebrow.

“The difference in the two surgeries was night and day,” she said.

Doreen Adams headshot
Doreen Adams had a “tennis ball-sized” brain tumour which slowly grew over a decade.  Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Aberdeen surgeon removing brain tumours through eyebrows

Mr Giamouriadis and his team have now performed the surgery 48 times over the past five years in Aberdeen.

They are not aware of anywhere else in the world where tumours as large have been removed in this way.

“We have modified and developed the technique through the keyhole approach to remove very large tumours – as large as you can have in the brain,” he said.

“Those at the front of the brain and all the way back to the middle.

“After a traditional extensive craniotomy patients spend days and weeks in the hospital and are exposed to multiple complications.

“The eyebrow surgery makes a significant positive impact as it reduces the length of surgery and the length of inpatient stay.

Anastasios Giamouriadis headshot
Consultant neurosurgeon Anastasios Giamouriadis has adapted an already existing technique to remove large brain tumours through patient’s eyebrows. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“Doreen had surgery done elsewhere but with our approach the operation time was halved.

“The patient wakes up immediately and on most occasions are discharged on the second day. Usually they are back to normal life in one to two weeks.”

‘A new lease of life’

Doreen described the craniotomy she underwent in December 2022 and her recovery as “the worst time of her life”.

She had been suffering from bad headaches for about a year when she ended up in hospital while visiting family overseas.

She was told she had a “tennis ball-sized” mass which had been slowly growing over the past decade.

“After a few weeks back here I had to go for a MRI and I was told the tumour was still there,” she said.

“I saw Mr G the week after and he showed me the scans and within five to six weeks I was operated on again.

“I got the operation on the Thursday and was home on the Saturday.”

Doreen Adams's black eye after surgery and 16 months later
Doreen Adams pictured after the surgery in June 2023 and 16 months later. Images: Doreen Adams/Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

When Doreen was first told about the procedure she thought it was a “pie in the sky” idea.

“It’s wonderful,” she added. “He’s the nicest man without what he has managed to do for me and 47 other people.

“He has given us all a new lease of life.”

‘How can you say thank you?’

With this operation – known as the Modified Eyebrow Keyhole SupraOribtal Approach for Brain Tumours – it takes the surgeon 30 to 40 minutes to reach the tumour.

During a craniotomy, getting to the mass alone can take up to three hours.

“It’s a team effort with the neurophysiologists, nurses, anesthetists and therapists,” Mr Giamouriadis said.

“I only feel confident to do this operation when I monitor the optic nerves and the neurophysiologist tells me throughout the operation how the optic nerve responds.”

“The frontal lobe is also important for cognition – it is where the soul lives. For Doreen, we identified with friends and family quite a few changes in her personality over the previous two years.

Anastasios Giamouriadis and Doreen Adams
Doreen Adams is one of 48 patients who have had the eyebrow surgery adapted by Anastasios Giamouriadis. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

“This was a slow growing tumour so it can reach a big size before the patient starts displaying symptoms.

“We expose less healthy brain so we are able to not only protect mobility and vision, but those which are a little bit more vague, like personality.”

“Many people complain about the NHS but I certainly can’t,” Doreen added. “He’s helping people get their lives back.

“How can you say thank you? You want to do more but you can’t. If I had not got the MRI here, who says I’d still be here.

“I’m very grateful.”

Conversation