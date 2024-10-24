Crash closes A975 road near Newburgh

A section of the A975 road has been closed due to a crash near Newburgh.

The incident took place on the road south of Newburgh at about midday on Thursday.

Officers are in attendance and have closed the road to traffic.

It is understood the crash involved a bus and two other vehicles.

There are currently no reports of any injuries.

Police and the ambulance service have been contacted for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

