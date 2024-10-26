Aberdeen fans set to enjoy extra train services to Glasgow in time for semi-final against Celtic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen fans set to enjoy extra train services to Glasgow in time for semi-final against Celtic

ScotRail announced the new services amid a "bumper month" for sport.

By Graham Fleming
Scotrail sunday timetable
Aberdeen fans are set to benefit from the extra services. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Aberdeen fans are set to benefit from extra train services to Glasgow ahead of their Premier Sports semi-final against Celtic next month.

ScotRail has announced that they will provide extra services and seats “where possible” for fans travelling to sports events for the month of November.

The new services are set to come into play next month, following a “bumper month of Scottish sport”.

A ScotRail train.
Aberdeen are set to take on Celtic next month in the Premier Sports cup Semi-Final. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

However, ScotRail has not yet confirmed which services, or how many, will increase.

The Dons’ crunch match with Glasgow rivals Celtic takes place at 5.30pm on November 2, and will fall within the transport scheme.

A win for Jimmy Thelin’s side would propel them into the final against either Rangers or Motherwell on Sunday December 15.

ScotRail have said they are doing “all they can” to support sports fans in a busy travel period of the year.

Rugby Nations Series, as well as Champions League fixtures also get underway in less than two weeks time.

Aberdeen fans set to benefit from extra November trains

Phil Campbell, ScotRail Customer Operations Director, said: “November is set to be a bumper month of sport across Scotland’s Railway, and we’ll be doing all we can to support travel to and from the events with more seats and more services, where possible.

“With a number of high-profile rugby and football matches taking place, trains are expected to be much busier than usual, so we’re encouraging everyone to allow extra time for travel, and check their journey in advance via our online journey planner.

“Buying return tickets before you board through mTickets on our mobile app will help your journey run smoothly.”

Fans however are still advised by the train operator to plan their journeys in advance, leave extra time for travel, and purchase tickets before boarding.

Conversation