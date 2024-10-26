Aberdeen fans set to enjoy extra train services to Glasgow in time for semi-final against Celtic

Aberdeen fans are set to benefit from extra train services to Glasgow ahead of their Premier Sports semi-final against Celtic next month.

ScotRail has announced that they will provide extra services and seats “where possible” for fans travelling to sports events for the month of November.

The new services are set to come into play next month, following a “bumper month of Scottish sport”.

However, ScotRail has not yet confirmed which services, or how many, will increase.

The Dons’ crunch match with Glasgow rivals Celtic takes place at 5.30pm on November 2, and will fall within the transport scheme.

A win for Jimmy Thelin’s side would propel them into the final against either Rangers or Motherwell on Sunday December 15.

ScotRail have said they are doing “all they can” to support sports fans in a busy travel period of the year.

Rugby Nations Series, as well as Champions League fixtures also get underway in less than two weeks time.

Aberdeen fans set to benefit from extra November trains

Phil Campbell, ScotRail Customer Operations Director, said: “November is set to be a bumper month of sport across Scotland’s Railway, and we’ll be doing all we can to support travel to and from the events with more seats and more services, where possible.

“With a number of high-profile rugby and football matches taking place, trains are expected to be much busier than usual, so we’re encouraging everyone to allow extra time for travel, and check their journey in advance via our online journey planner.

“Buying return tickets before you board through mTickets on our mobile app will help your journey run smoothly.”

Fans however are still advised by the train operator to plan their journeys in advance, leave extra time for travel, and purchase tickets before boarding.