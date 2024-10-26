Aberdeenshire charity issue warning ahead of peak deer season after ‘significant increase’ in accidents

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeenshire charity issue warning ahead of peak deer season after ‘significant increase’ in accidents

New Arc Wildlife Rescue have urged drivers to be "extra mindful" and have issued important instructions.

Deer.
Accidents between vehicles and deer peak at this time of year. Image: Fergus Gill/BBC Scotland.
By Graham Fleming

An Aberdeenshire wildlife charity has urged drivers to take extra care as “peak deer season” gets underway.

The New Arc Wildlife Rescue Centre, based in Ellon, has issued advice to motorists with between one and three incidents being responded to every day.

They say this number represents “a significant increase” on the normal number of incidents throughout the year.

Deer,
Deer collisions have seen a “significant increase” recently with mating season getting into full swing. Image: New Arc Wildlife Rescue.

The increase is attributed to the beginning of “peak roe deer season,” which is when the mammals tend to mate and makes them more likely to run out on to roads.

That has resulted in the increase in collisions with vehicles over the past week.

In response, New Arc Wildlife Rescue has urged drivers to be “more mindful” during the hours between 6pm and 7am – when activity is at its peak.

A statement was issued after a deer had to be euthanized on the A948 following a collision, which resulted in “extensive injuries” to the animal.

Vital deer collision advice issued

The rescue centre also issued a reminder of existing advice to commuters which should be followed if you hit a deer.

The advice given is as follows:

  1. Pull over to a safe place — don’t stop immediately, find a safe place and pull over.
  2. Put your hazard lights on to alert other drivers.
  3. Call a wildlife rescue, like New Arc, or the Scottish SPCA, or the police.
  4. Give as precise a location as possible — recommended is the What3Words app, which is used by emergency services.
  5. If you can wait for someone to attend, and it is safe to do so, stay in the car.

How to report an injured wild animal

Those concerned for an injured animal can call the following numbers:

New Arc — 01358 701723

Scottish SPCA — 03000 999 999

Conversation