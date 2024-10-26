Aberdeenshire charity issue warning ahead of peak deer season after ‘significant increase’ in accidents

An Aberdeenshire wildlife charity has urged drivers to take extra care as “peak deer season” gets underway.

The New Arc Wildlife Rescue Centre, based in Ellon, has issued advice to motorists with between one and three incidents being responded to every day.

They say this number represents “a significant increase” on the normal number of incidents throughout the year.

The increase is attributed to the beginning of “peak roe deer season,” which is when the mammals tend to mate and makes them more likely to run out on to roads.

That has resulted in the increase in collisions with vehicles over the past week.

In response, New Arc Wildlife Rescue has urged drivers to be “more mindful” during the hours between 6pm and 7am – when activity is at its peak.

A statement was issued after a deer had to be euthanized on the A948 following a collision, which resulted in “extensive injuries” to the animal.

Vital deer collision advice issued

The rescue centre also issued a reminder of existing advice to commuters which should be followed if you hit a deer.

The advice given is as follows:

Pull over to a safe place — don’t stop immediately, find a safe place and pull over. Put your hazard lights on to alert other drivers. Call a wildlife rescue, like New Arc, or the Scottish SPCA, or the police. Give as precise a location as possible — recommended is the What3Words app, which is used by emergency services. If you can wait for someone to attend, and it is safe to do so, stay in the car.

How to report an injured wild animal

Those concerned for an injured animal can call the following numbers:

New Arc — 01358 701723

Scottish SPCA — 03000 999 999