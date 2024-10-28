Inverurie burger van approved despite concerns it might ‘push pedestrians onto the road’

An Inverurie burger van has been granted a licence despite concerns that passersby “could be pushed onto the road”.

Applicant Ahmad Araman has been working from the food truck for months.

Back in March, he first sought permission to permanently base the trailer at a spot along from the town’s railway station.

However, it became entangled in red tape as roads bosses fought to block it.

It eventually fell to a meeting of the Garioch area committee to decide his application.

Why did roads bosses fight against the Inverurie burger van?

Aberdeenshire Council roads officials urged councillors not to grant Mr Araman a street traders licence.

Anne Buchan, from the department, addressed the recent meeting.

She warned that passersby at Inverurie’s Station Road spot could be “pushed onto the road” as they pass the burger van, while people parking could cause a nuisance.

The official said: “I have concerns about drivers parking inappropriately at a busy junction.

“It’s such a busy location in the town centre. If the applicant was to find a more suitable location, I wouldn’t have an objection.

“My concern was that pedestrians would be forced onto the road by inappropriate parking or customers gathering at the location.”

However, she accepted that previous concerns about people being “pushed onto the road” as they pass could be allayed if the van was moved further back.

Why was the burger van given a licence?

The applicant was accompanied to the meeting by a friend who translated the discussion for him.

The translator pleaded for the licence to be granted, saying this was the best location available for the applicant’s plans.

“He studied the area well, and it won’t change the nature of the area,” he said.

Mr Araman also plans to replace the current trailer with a van which can be driven away every night.

‘We can’t reject Inverurie burger van based on an assumption’

Councillor Neil Baillie led calls to grant the licence.

He argued that there was once a taxi booking office there, without any cause for concern.

Do you think Aberdeenshire Council made the right decision? Let us know in our comments section below

East Garioch councillor Dominic Lonchay said: “The objection is based on the assumption that cars will be inappropriately parked.

“I consider this an assumption, and not applicable.”

Jim Gifford suggested permission be granted for one year, so that any issues could be monitored.

Councillors ultimately voted unanimously to grant the licence on this condition.

The Inverurie burger van will operate from 9am to 4pm seven days a week.

Read more:

Sainsbury’s wants to take over Inverurie Homebase without need for planning hurdle