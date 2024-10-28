Inverurie burger van approved despite concerns it might ‘push pedestrians onto the road’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverurie burger van approved despite concerns it might ‘push pedestrians onto the road’

Councillors have granted a licence for the fast food venture to operate from the town centre.

By Ben Hendry
The Inverurie burger van has now been granted a licence
The Inverurie burger van has now been granted a licence. Image: Isaac Buchan/DC Thomson

An Inverurie burger van has been granted a licence despite concerns that passersby “could be pushed onto the road”.

Applicant Ahmad Araman has been working from the food truck for months.

Back in March, he first sought permission to permanently base the trailer at a spot along from the town’s railway station.

However, it became entangled in red tape as roads bosses fought to block it.

It eventually fell to a meeting of the Garioch area committee to decide his application.

Why did roads bosses fight against the Inverurie burger van?

Aberdeenshire Council roads officials urged councillors not to grant Mr Araman a street traders licence.

Anne Buchan, from the department, addressed the recent meeting.

She warned that passersby at Inverurie’s Station Road spot could be “pushed onto the road” as they pass the burger van, while people parking could cause a nuisance.

The burger van is at a busy spot. Image: Isaac Buchan/DC Thomson 

The official said: “I have concerns about drivers parking inappropriately at a busy junction.

“It’s such a busy location in the town centre. If the applicant was to find a more suitable location, I wouldn’t have an objection.

“My concern was that pedestrians would be forced onto the road by inappropriate parking or customers gathering at the location.”

However, she accepted that previous concerns about people being “pushed onto the road” as they pass could be allayed if the van was moved further back.

Officials took some convincing. Image: Isaac Buchan/DC Thomson 

Why was the burger van given a licence?

The applicant was accompanied to the meeting by a friend who translated the discussion for him.

The translator pleaded for the licence to be granted, saying this was the best location available for the applicant’s plans.

“He studied the area well, and it won’t change the nature of the area,” he said.

Mr Araman also plans to replace the current trailer with a van which can be driven away every night.

‘We can’t reject Inverurie burger van based on an assumption’

Councillor Neil Baillie led calls to grant the licence.

He argued that there was once a taxi booking office there, without any cause for concern.

A picture of Kenny’s Taxis from 2009, when it was based at the spot. Image: Google Maps 

East Garioch councillor Dominic Lonchay said: “The objection is based on the assumption that cars will be inappropriately parked.

“I consider this an assumption, and not applicable.”

Jim Gifford suggested permission be granted for one year, so that any issues could be monitored.

Councillors ultimately voted unanimously to grant the licence on this condition.

The Inverurie burger van will operate from 9am to 4pm seven days a week.

