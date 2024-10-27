Man, 40, in ‘life-threatening’ condition following three car crash near Mintlaw

A 40-year-old man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a three-car crash on the A950 near Mintlaw last night.

The incident happened shortly after 6.25pm on Saturday evening, just over a mile from Mintlaw on the road to Longside in Aberdeenshire.

It involved three vehicles, a Ford Escort – which the man was driving – as well as a Nissan Pixo and Ford Fiesta.

The female driver of the Pixo and two female passengers from the Fiesta were also taken to hospital for treatment to non-life threatening injuries.

The road was closed for around eight and a half hours to allow for an investigation and recovery of the vehicles.

Police Scotland’s road policing officers are appealing for information after the serious crash, which saw the man rushed to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

Witnesses sought

Sergeant Eoin Maxwell, of the north-east road policing unit, said: “Our inquiries into this collision are ongoing and we would urge anyone who may have information or who saw any of the vehicles on the road before the incident to get in touch.

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage from the area.

“Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting reference 2915 of October 26.”