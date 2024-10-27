Man, 40, in ‘life-threatening’ condition following three car crash near Mintlaw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Man, 40, in ‘life-threatening’ condition following three car crash near Mintlaw

Three females were also taken to hospital following the accident on the A950.

By Chris Cromar
A950 Longside.
The incident happened on the A950 last night. Image: Google Maps.

A 40-year-old man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a three-car crash on the A950 near Mintlaw last night.

The incident happened shortly after 6.25pm on Saturday evening, just over a mile from Mintlaw on the road to Longside in Aberdeenshire.

It involved three vehicles, a Ford Escort – which the man was driving – as well as a Nissan Pixo and Ford Fiesta.

The female driver of the Pixo and two female passengers from the Fiesta were also taken to hospital for treatment to non-life threatening injuries.

The road was closed for around eight and a half hours to allow for an investigation and recovery of the vehicles.

Police Scotland’s road policing officers are appealing for information after the serious crash, which saw the man rushed to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

Witnesses sought

Sergeant Eoin Maxwell, of the north-east road policing unit, said: “Our inquiries into this collision are ongoing and we would urge anyone who may have information or who saw any of the vehicles on the road before the incident to get in touch.

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage from the area.

“Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting reference 2915 of October 26.”

