Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Banff teen who lost lower legs in horror crash gets surprise hospital visit from Cove Rangers goalies

Adam Golobiewski, 18, was Deveronvale JFC's keeper before a collision in Macduff last month.

From left to right, Derek Soutar, Balint Demus, Nick Suman and Jack Robertson visiting Adam in hospital. Image: Cove Rangers FC
From left to right, Derek Soutar, Balint Demus, Nick Suman and Jack Robertson visiting Adam in hospital. Image: Cove Rangers FC
By Graham Fleming

A Banff teen who lost his lower legs in a horror car crash has been hailed as “inspirational” by Cove FC goalies who visited him in hospital.

Adam Golebiewski spent his 18th birthday in hospital last month after he was involved in a life-changing crash in Macduff on September 8.

The promising former Deveronvale Juniors keeper was a passenger in a car alongside his friends when they crashed on the A98 Union Road. 

Now, Adam is undergoing intensive rehabilitation at Woodend Hospital in Aberdeen.

He is waiting to have prosthetics fitted after a double lower leg amputation, which are hoped to be in place by next week.

Adam also helped out at Balmoral Stadium training recently. Image: Cove Rangers FC

While he waits, Adam received a belated birthday present in the form of a hospital visit from goalkeeping pros.

Cove Rangers goalkeepers Nick Suman, Balint Demus and Jack Robertson all popped in to visit him, alongside goalie coach Derek Soutar.

‘His sense of humour and positivity will go a long way’

Coach Soutar hailed his “inspirational” attitude, and also invited him to a training session.

He said: “I was heartbroken when I heard what had happened. I’ve got kids myself, so it really hit home, but meeting Adam has been so inspirational.

“He’s a funny boy, loves the banter, and his sense of humour and positivity will go a long way towards helping him through this.

“With the strength of character he has, I’m sure he has plenty to look forward to.”

Adam also took the club up on its offer of joining a Cove training session, where he acted as referee and assistant during some of the drills.

Derek added: “It was great having him at the stadium, he refereed the goalies’ head-tennis game and helped with some of the drills, and it was so good to see him here.”

Playing football was a passion for Adam before the crash. Image: Facebook

Banff goalkeeper Adam’s head held high despite accident

Adam is refusing to let the accident get him down and is focusing fully on the future.

He said: “I need to have a positive mindset and what I’m most thinking about now is working hard on my rehab, getting my prosthetics, and being allowed to leave hospital and go back home again.

“There’s no point in worrying about what has happened. I’m still me, that’s not changed, and I just want to concentrate on getting stronger, and carrying on with my life.”

Cove Rangers have issued an open invitation to Adam for visits to Balmoral Stadium.

A club spokesperson said: “Everyone at Balmoral Stadium would like to wish Adam and his family all the very best for the future.

“We look forward to welcoming them back to the ground any time.”

