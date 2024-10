A missing Aberdeen woman has been traced safe and well.

Georgina Johnson, 84, had been missing since 2pm on Sunday.

A police spokesperson said: “Georgina Johnson, 84, who had been reported missing from Aberdeen, has been traced safe and well.

“Thanks to everyone who shared our appeal.”

