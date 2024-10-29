Shock 20% council tax rise could be needed to pay for Aberdeenshire gritting, flood defences, bridge repairs and save nurseries

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shock 20% council tax rise could be needed to pay for Aberdeenshire gritting, flood defences, bridge repairs and save nurseries

Council chiefs have launched a consultation as they expect to have to cover £26 million overspend when they set the budget next spring.

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
Changes could be made to early learning and childcare provision and grit bins removed across Aberdeenshire under proposed budget savings. Image: Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson
Changes could be made to early learning and childcare provision and grit bins removed across Aberdeenshire under proposed budget savings. Image: Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson

Cash-strapped Aberdeenshire Council is considering hiking council tax by 20%, ending vital flood protection work and cutting school staff to help balance the books.

The hard up local authority has launched an online survey revealing which public services could be changed, reduced or ended altogether.

Council chiefs are keen to hear from residents on what cuts they could potentially stomach as they consider how to get to grips with a forecast £26 million budget gap in 2024-25.

In this article, we reveal Aberdeenshire Council is considering deep cuts next year as leader Gillian Owen makes it clear: “We no longer have enough money”…
  • Disruption and class merging midway through the school year if pupil numbers dip – and potential nursery closures
  • Limited street lighting, the bare minimum gritting on the roads and flood defence schemes and bus services under pressure
  • Mothballing leisure facilities and considering the future of health and social care in Aberdeenshire
  • Could you stomach a 20% council tax rise to save vital public services from the axe?

This year, Aberdeenshire Council spent around £750m delivering services.

This graphic shows what Aberdeenshire Council’s budget is spent on. Image: Aberdeenshire Council

It also set aside £95m to invest in its infrastructure, schools, buildings, roads and IT services.

However, it is under increasing financial pressure as costs are rising and demand is growing.

What can be found in the survey?

Those keen taking the survey will be met with a number of questions and asked to rank matters from most to least important.

Participants can also leave additional comments for the council to consider as part of its wider budget setting.

Residents will be asked to rank the proposals the council should focus on most in the year ahead.

The poll includes ideas including reducing staffing, how the council operates and even adjusting the capital plan – the big-money infrastructure projects like building homes and schools.

How could schools be affected?

Staying with schools, there are also options on potential changes to the Aberdeenshire school estate.

These include the removal of extra staff in primaries and secondaries who were initially there to help after Covid.

Teachers are currently allocated to primaries based on the number of pupils expected at the start of the school year.

Aberdeenshire Council’s education chief Laurence Findlay with leader and councillor Gillian Owen and youngsters from Fishermoss Nursery. Image: Aberdeenshire Council

However, if numbers are lower than anticipated, some schools could cut down on the number of classes after the October break.

Another possible change could bring about the closure of council nurseries and early learning and childcare (ELC) provision if there is capacity elsewhere locally.

And council-run preschools could be closed or run reduced services over the school holidays.

Gritting and flood defences in firing line

And there are proposals based on the local authority’s infrastructure services – which could place the burden of protecting homes from flooding on the residents.

An option outlined is for the council to stop all of its flood protection, with communities instead expected to develop their own.

Council chiefs are also thinking about scaling back road gritting to only be done in the morning – despite warnings in Aberdeen that climate change means melting ice is washing away treatments several times a day.

On top of that, they are considering reducing repair work on Aberdeenshire’s straining bridges.

This comes as many of the region’s 1,800 crossings face uncertain futures, with Aboyne Bridge currently unable to bear the weight of vehicles any more.

Other ideas include lights in residential streets only being switched on during the darkest winter months, and sandbags and grit bins no longer being provided.

Sandbags being placed at Scallywags in Stonehaven during Storm Babet last October. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Meanwhile, half of the bus routes currently supported by Aberdeenshire Council are under threat.

What about leisure facilities?

Cost cutting could include temporarily closing under-used venues and pavilions during the winter months.

It is exploring new operating models for Macduff Marine Aquarium, Stonehaven Open Air Pool and Alford Ski Centre.

Changes could be heading to Stonehaven Open Air Pool. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

And it could put fixed times, programmed and timetables across all of its leisure venues, while prices and memberships could be reviewed.

A link will also be provided for residents to share their views on health and social care services too.

Could I end up paying more as council counts costs?

Aberdeenshire Council is also consider increasing its council tax to help with its budget woes.

As part of the survey, residents will be asked how much they would be willing to pay to protect vital services.

A 5% rise for an average Band D property would equate to an extra £6.97 per month.

This would generate £8.419m for the council but “significant” savings would still be needed.

This graphic shows that 22% of Aberdeenshire Council’s cash comes from council tax. Image: Aberdeenshire Council

However, using the same household example, a proposed 20% council tax hike would result in a monthly increase of £27.87.

If this was the preferred option, the local authority would take in £33.712m and there would be no need for savings elsewhere.

In fact, the council would have extra cash to invest on its top priorities.

Aberdeenshire Council leader: ‘We need to change’

Aberdeenshire Council leader Gillian Owen urged residents to use this opportunity to say what they think.

She said: “The impact from inflation, pay awards, construction costs and the cost-of-living crisis all continue to impact on the council as much as they are impacting household budgets.

“We no longer have enough money to do the things we did five or 10 years ago and we need to change.”

Aberdeenshire Council leader and councillor Gillian Owen. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

She added: “With the limited resources it is clear we can no longer afford the current level of public services so we either need to stop some services or they need to be done differently.

“What services matter most to you, what should we protect, and in protecting those things what can we realistically stop?”

The budget survey is available online and paper copies can be found in libraries or service points across the region.

Conversation