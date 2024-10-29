Inside the village pub as Strichen gathers to toast Alex Salmond on day of funeral

Glasses are raised and Strichen’s small pub is suddenly united in one sentiment: “To Alex!”

To many, Alex Salmond was one of the most influential figures in the history of Scottish politics, a controversial leader that dominated headlines for decades.

He was the driving force behind efforts to make Scotland an independent country, leading the SNP on two occasions – from 1990 to 2000 and from 2004 to 2014.

But to those living in the secluded Aberdeenshire village he called home, he was “just Alex” – the friendly neighbour who would always greet passers-by with a “cheeky grin”.

Born in Linlithgow in West Lothian, Mr Salmond moved to Strichen in 1987 when he became the MP for Banff and Buchan at the age of 33.

He quickly grew fond of the village, and it was there his life with wife Moira and remarkable career came to flourish.

From regular appearances at local festivals to hours-long home visits for a blether and a cuppa, he became part of the community that he came to think of as his own.

Four decades on, everyone in the village – regardless of political allegiances – has stories of the man whose loud laughter and songs would often fill the Strichen Parish Church.

In the same spot, family and close friends gathered today to bid him a final goodbye following his death at the age of 69.

Strichen comes to a standstill…

It’s 11am and the high street in Strichen is deserted.

But as the hearse carrying Mr Salmond’s coffin stops outside the village kirk at noon, people from all walks of life begin to line up to pay tribute to the former first minister.

Some have known him for decades, others recall brief encounters at the Co-op and butcher – but they share the same sentiment towards him.

“He was just a wonderful man,” Morag Ritchie tells me outside Strichen Parish Church as we brave the chilly breeze coming from the Moray Firth.

The 62-year-old had known Mr Salmond since the early 2000s when he helped her with a campaign to save the north-east fishing industry – taking her plea to Edinburgh, London and Brussels.

And while their paths parted when the campaign came to an end, they stayed in touch.

Morag had come through from Fraserburgh to pay her respects, patiently waiting outside the building as the funeral was strictly limited to close friends and family.

“I thought he was the best the north-east could have had,” Morag adds.

“His kindness and determination are my main memories of him… His humour, his integrity, his cheek! There was always a twinkle in his eye and a grin on his face.

“His heart and commitment was to the north-east. A lot of politics is focused on the central belt these days, but he kept the north-east in his heart.

“Alex was just genuine, kind and thoughtful. He will be a big miss for Scotland.”

The moment Alex Salmond made final journey through Strichen

The doors of the kirk closed at 1pm, with family friend Rev Ian McEwan leading a private service for those closest to Mr Salmond.

His eulogies were given by Alba party leader Kenny MacAskill and SNP MP Fergus Ewing, as well as the former first minister’s niece Christina Hendry.

The usual hubbub of neighbourly greetings in the village went silent as the coffin was carried out an hour later.

Led by a piper, the hearse slowly made its way down the high street – with dozens joining the procession as it snaked towards the cemetery.

Many people came to their front doors, their heads bowed in respect, while others clapped as Mr Salmond made his final voyage through Strichen.

Reverend recalls long-lasting friendship

Meanwhile, Rev Jeanette Forsyth is chatting to reporters from all over the country outside the church.

She is just back from 27 years of missionary work in Tanzania, and recently became reacquainted with Mr Salmond.

“He still remembered me when I returned,” Jeanette recalls.

“And it had been 27 years since he had seen me…that’s just the person he was, I didn’t hesitate to knock on his door when I came home to arrange to spend time with him.

“He was very helpful, bright and cheery, and full of knowledge.

“He was worth listening to – you didn’t have to agree with it, it’s about admiring him for his intelligence and capacity to put it over.”

Inside village pub on the day of Alex Salmond’s funeral

As the sombre burial service takes place a short distance away, the bar at the White Horse Hotel is steadily filling up with people wishing to pay their respects in a more high-spirited fashion.

Owner Alexander Forbes took over the bar just five months ago.

He “never got the pleasure” of meeting the village’s famous resident in the short while he has lived here – having moved from Fraserburgh in June.

But he has heard numerous stories about the “down to earth politician” who “loved a dram and a good laugh”.

After his death, Alexander immortalised Mr Salmond’s final words as first minister more than a decade ago by painting the slogan “the dream shall never die” on the wall outside.

Alexander pours a few drinks for those in the pub, and the glasses are immediately raised with a toast.

Strichen woman’s encounter with politician who was ‘nae that famous’

The mood suddenly lightens as punters start sharing stories about Alex Salmond. Everyone has one, from casual encounters to meaningful memories.

They saw him not as a “celebrity politician”, but a friendly neighbour.

Carol Gray recalls being “starstruck” when she first met Mr Salmond as a child on her way to the local chippie.

“He stopped me and my friend Kelly for a quick chat,” she smiles.

“Kelly immediately turned when he passed by and told me ‘he’s really famous and he spoke to us!’

“He must have overheard us because he turned and, with a very cheeky grin, just said ‘I’m nae that famous’.”

From the other side of the pub, another woman chips in: “He was a really kind man, and he did a lot of good things for our village.”

The glasses are topped up and they are again clanked together in another toast, the venue nearing capacity with around about a dozen inside.

This repeats several times during the hour or so I am there, each time accompanied by both sighs and smiles.

As I leave, more memories are being shared and laughter echoes around the bar.

‘He loved Strichen’

Back outside, Hilary Murphy is reminiscing on living across the road from the political heavyweight.

The 46-year-old, who was brought up in Strichen, looks back on times her village was thrust into the limelight – something the community got quite used to…

“When there was a big story, you’d always see the press sitting outside their house and then Alex would appear on TV talking about politics,” she tells me.

“But to us he was just part of this tight-knit community, part of Strichen.

“He would be walking around mingling and having an ice cream, or walking the dog and he would always say hello.”

Her friend, Jamie Walker, added: “There were no airs and graces, he was just a normal down to earth man who was just like us, and who loved Strichen.”

Alex Salmond was laid to rest in a saltire-draped coffin at the village cemetery that afternoon.

Read more: