Rosemount deli warns roadworks could be ‘financially devastating’

Numerous businesses on Rosemount Place say they were given no warning about two-week resurfacing work that started on Sunday.

By Ross Hempseed
Rosemount businesses speak out about impact of roadworks.
Kerry Olezek (L) and Leeanne Coutts (R) of The Richmond Street Deli. Image: DC Thomson.

A Rosemount business has warned that two-week long roadworks could be “financially devastating”.

Aberdeen City Council started resurfacing work along a busy stretch of Rosemount Place on Sunday, with the project scheduled to continue until November 10.

Crews are actively laying down a new road surface, and a closure is currently in place between South Mount Street and Eden Place.

While side roads remain accessible, the closure has created significant challenges for businesses along Rosemount Place – with a noticeable decline in foot traffic.

Resurfacing work is ongoing along Rosemount Place. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

Rosemount businesses caught off guard by roadworks

Leeanne Coutts, who owns The Richmond St Deli, told The Press and Journal she has seen a large drop in footfall.

She said she was caught off guard by the roadworks, learning about them only through a local business WhatsApp group just the night before they began.

Customers usually park outside the Richmond Street Deli. Image: DC Thomson.

To keep her customers informed, she turned to social media to share alternative routes.

She said: “When we opened yesterday, it was dead when there is usually steady business.

“We do expect it to be busier than it is at this time due to the holidays ending, but there’s definitely been a drop in footfall these past few days.

“If this goes on for the next fortnight, it could be financially devastating.”

Rosemount businesses feel impact of road closures

Ms Coutts said that most of her clientele are drivers who typically park briefly outside to grab a meal on the go.

Despite her concerns, she has been “heartened” by the customers who have continued to support her business.

She even contemplated closing her deli entirely at one point.

Kerry Olezsek and owner Leeanne Coutts at The Richmond Deli. Image: DC Thomson.

Her employee, Kerry Oleszek, said she had never seen the area so quiet and it reminded her of “a ghost town”.

Ms Coutts added: “It felt like we were back in lockdown”.

Another business affected by the road closure is the Archway Charity Shop, which was similarly unaware of the roadworks until they began.

Archway Charity Shop on Rosemount Place. Image: DC Thomson.

Jan Bremner, the shop’s co-manager, said: “I was not made aware of the roadworks beforehand, or the closing down of streets and doing away with one-way systems.

“We have seen issues with people wanting to drop off donations. Usually they can park outside, but they are now having to park on side streets where they are at risk of a ticket.

“It’s become very inconvenient for people who want to donate.”

The work is due to last until November 10. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The shop also has a regular delivery man who takes away unsellable items. He has not been able to visit due to the road closure.

Ms Bremner added: “It is usually a busier time for us given it is just after the holidays and families are having clear-outs. They might go elsewhere if they can’t reach us.”

Rosemount pharmacy experience drop in foot-fall

At Rosemount Pharmacy, pharmacist Helen Goldie has reported a noticeable decline in customers, particularly among older people who usually rely on taxis to reach the pharmacy

She added: “There has definitely been a drop in customers since the roadworks began.

“We would usually get a lot of footfall after school and work, but so far it’s been empty. Those who do come in are asking when the roadworks are going to end.”

Helen Goldie, pharmacist at Rosemount Pharmacy. Image: DC Thomson.

Ms Goldie mentioned that the pharmacy may see an increase in deliveries as older customers opt to stay home to avoid the hassle of navigating the road closures.

But their delivery driver is also facing challenges due to the roadworks, resulting in longer delivery times.

Despite the hardships, some businesses said they appreciate that improvements are being made to the road’s surface. According to signage, the resurfacing project is expected to be completed by November 10.

Aberdeen City Council has been contacted for comment.

