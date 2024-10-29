Two hours adrift: Flare saved Fraserburgh trawler crew stranded on life raft in North Sea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Two hours adrift: Flare saved Fraserburgh trawler crew stranded on life raft in North Sea

Details have emerged of the rescue operation to save members of the Odyssey FR70.

By Ellie Milne
Odyssey FR70
The Odyssey FR70 sunk in the North Sea in the early hours of Tuesday. Image: Graham Buchan Innes.

The fishing community came together to save the crew of a Fraserburgh fishing boat which sunk in the North Sea.

Six crew members were onboard the Odyssey FR70 when a distress call was sent from the trawler at about 5.30am.

At the time, the vessel was located around 140 miles east of the Firth of Forth.

The Press and Journal understands everything “happened so fast” and the rescued crew do not know the reason why the boat sunk.

A full investigation will be carried out in due course.

Fishing community ‘go to each other’s aid’

HM Coastguard quickly launched a search and rescue operation and put out an appeal to other nearby vessels.

Several responded to the call, including fellow Fraserburgh-registered fishing boat, the Lily Anna.

“When something like this happens, they all go to each other’s aid,” a source close to the crew said.

“It’s a big thing in the fishing community.”

Marine Traffic map showing location of vessel
The location of the sinking Odyssey FR70 in the North Sea. Image: Marine Traffic.

The crews out searching in the North Sea had to deal with “horrible conditions”.

As well as being pitch black, the air was filled with thick fog.

They were only able to trace the missing crew when they spotted a flare they had managed to set off from their life raft – which they had been on for two hours.

All of the six men are “safe and well” but “shaken up” by the early morning events.

Fraserburgh fishing boat crew ‘safe and well’ after rescue mission

The skipper of the Lily Anna checked in with families back at home “every step of the way” to help keep their minds at ease.

They will soon be reunited but for now the crew members remain onboard another vessel.

A spokesperson for Aberdeen Coastguard said: “We received a beacon alert from the Odyssey at around 5.30 this morning.

“The position was around 140 miles east of the Firth of Forth.

“We put out broadcasts and requested the launch of the nearest search and rescue helicopter.

“A nearby fishing boat responded to a broadcast and headed to the position of the beacon, where they picked up all six members of the Odyssey crew via life raft.

“All of the crew are safe and well, however the ship has sunk.

“We are unsure of the reasoning as to why it has sunk, however, all the relevant authorities have been informed.

“We are currently trying to work out the best way to get them back to the UK now.

“This could mean that they stay on the current vessel or be transported by another.”

Conversation