Two hours adrift: Flare saved Fraserburgh trawler crew stranded on life raft in North Sea

The fishing community came together to save the crew of a Fraserburgh fishing boat which sunk in the North Sea.

Six crew members were onboard the Odyssey FR70 when a distress call was sent from the trawler at about 5.30am.

At the time, the vessel was located around 140 miles east of the Firth of Forth.

The Press and Journal understands everything “happened so fast” and the rescued crew do not know the reason why the boat sunk.

A full investigation will be carried out in due course.

Fishing community ‘go to each other’s aid’

HM Coastguard quickly launched a search and rescue operation and put out an appeal to other nearby vessels.

Several responded to the call, including fellow Fraserburgh-registered fishing boat, the Lily Anna.

“When something like this happens, they all go to each other’s aid,” a source close to the crew said.

“It’s a big thing in the fishing community.”

The crews out searching in the North Sea had to deal with “horrible conditions”.

As well as being pitch black, the air was filled with thick fog.

They were only able to trace the missing crew when they spotted a flare they had managed to set off from their life raft – which they had been on for two hours.

All of the six men are “safe and well” but “shaken up” by the early morning events.

Fraserburgh fishing boat crew ‘safe and well’ after rescue mission

The skipper of the Lily Anna checked in with families back at home “every step of the way” to help keep their minds at ease.

They will soon be reunited but for now the crew members remain onboard another vessel.

A spokesperson for Aberdeen Coastguard said: “We received a beacon alert from the Odyssey at around 5.30 this morning.

“The position was around 140 miles east of the Firth of Forth.

“We put out broadcasts and requested the launch of the nearest search and rescue helicopter.

“A nearby fishing boat responded to a broadcast and headed to the position of the beacon, where they picked up all six members of the Odyssey crew via life raft.

“All of the crew are safe and well, however the ship has sunk.

“We are unsure of the reasoning as to why it has sunk, however, all the relevant authorities have been informed.

“We are currently trying to work out the best way to get them back to the UK now.

“This could mean that they stay on the current vessel or be transported by another.”