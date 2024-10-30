Aldi Macduff: CONFIRMED new store to open in time for Christmas

Macduff residents who have made Christmas food shopping plans might want to rip those up.

We can now reveal that the much-anticipated Macduff Aldi store is set to open ahead of schedule in December.

Aldi sources confirmed to the Press and Journal that the plan is for the shop to open before Christmas, saying there would be more specific details released in the coming weeks.

Plans have been in the works since 2022, but the new store faced several obstacles, including objections and legal challenges that could have prevented the store from ever opening.

However, in April this year, they cleared all remaining hurdles and work began on the new £3.3m store at the site on Duff Road.

Aldi a welcome addition to Macduff

Aldi Macduff will bring a boost for the local economy and residents as currently there is little choice for grocery shopping.

The town does not have a sizeable supermarket, with only a small Co-op, and just across the River Deveron, in Banff, there is a Tesco.

Tesco had objections to the building of the Aldi, but residents were adamant the new store was “badly needed”.

Aldi Macduff was originally given an estimated opening date of early 2025.

However, it now looks like progress has been swift, and the new store is set to open in early December.

Aldi staff training for role in Macduff

It is understood that staff from the new store have already begun training at the nearby Peterhead branch.

It would be an early Christmas present for Macduff residents, allowing them to shop locally for groceries.

It’ll be the only Aldi within a 35-mile radius, and the supermarket giant is routinely recognised for its affordability.

The Macduff store is one of 35 being built this year as part of Aldi’s expansion plan in the UK.