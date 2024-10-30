Aldi Macduff: CONFIRMED new store to open in time for Christmas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aldi Macduff: CONFIRMED new store to open in time for Christmas

The launch brings a much-needed supermarket to the Aberdeenshire town.

The new store under construction in Macduff. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The new store under construction in Macduff. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
By Ross Hempseed

Macduff residents who have made Christmas food shopping plans might want to rip those up.

We can now reveal that the much-anticipated Macduff Aldi store is set to open ahead of schedule in December.

Aldi sources confirmed to the Press and Journal that the plan is for the shop to open before Christmas, saying there would be more specific details released in the coming weeks.

Plans have been in the works since 2022, but the new store faced several obstacles, including objections and legal challenges that could have prevented the store from ever opening.

However, in April this year, they cleared all remaining hurdles and work began on the new £3.3m store at the site on Duff Road.

Aldi a welcome addition to Macduff

Aldi Macduff will bring a boost for the local economy and residents as currently there is little choice for grocery shopping.

The town does not have a sizeable supermarket, with only a small Co-op, and just across the River Deveron, in Banff, there is a Tesco.

Work on the site at Duff Road has progressed significantly since April. Image: DC Thomson.
The main building has been erected and the recognisable sign stands tall. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Tesco had objections to the building of the Aldi, but residents were adamant the new store was “badly needed”.

Aldi Macduff was originally given an estimated opening date of early 2025.

However, it now looks like progress has been swift, and the new store is set to open in early December.

Aldi staff training for role in Macduff

It is understood that staff from the new store have already begun training at the nearby Peterhead branch.

It would be an early Christmas present for Macduff residents, allowing them to shop locally for groceries.

It’ll be the only Aldi within a 35-mile radius, and the supermarket giant is routinely recognised for its affordability.

The Macduff store is one of 35 being built this year as part of Aldi’s expansion plan in the UK.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen killer Lee Smith during his many court appearances.
Killer of Jamie Forbes was no stranger to the courts or brutal violence
Lee Smith, left, tortured and killed Jamie Forbes.
Killer imprisoned and tortured man to 'atone' for £40 theft before Aberdeen high-rise plunge
Character Danielle, right, meeting Pongo - played by Linford Johnston - for the first time. Image by Johan Persson.
101 Dalmatians The Musical at HMT knocks spots off big screen version of the…
Traffic congestion after the a90 ellon crash
'Two-hour commutes' into Aberdeen as crash closes A90 near Ellon
A cheese pull of pizza from The Gaff in Ellon, Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
5 best places to enjoy pizza in Aberdeenshire
2
Places like Ferryhill Community Centre deserve to be protected, writes Colin Farquhar.
Colin Farquhar: Ferryhill Community Centre is a lifeline in area I love - we…
3
Strichen locals at the White Horse Hotel after Alex Salmond's funeral.
Inside the village pub as Strichen gathers to toast Alex Salmond on day of…
James Watt and Georgia Toffolo.
Eye-watering cost of Toff's engagement ring 'revealed' - as she celebrates in Aberdeenshire with…
4
Odyssey FR70
Two hours adrift: Flare saved Fraserburgh trawler crew stranded on life raft in North…
Rosemount businesses speak out about impact of roadworks.
Rosemount deli warns roadworks could be 'financially devastating'
5

Conversation