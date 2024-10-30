A90 near Ellon closed in both directions due to two-vehicle crash

The A90 at Ellon is shut due to a collision.

The Aberdeen to Peterhead road is closed in both directions and traffic is queueing.

A van and a 4×4 car towing a trailer were involved in the incident.

The road was closed at 6.46am, the crash happened around 6.30am.

Emergency services at the scene

Drivers are being advised to use an alternate route.

Emergency services are at the scene.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called at 6.32am by police to attend the scene of an accident on the A90.

“A crew from Ellon attended to reports of a two-vehicle RTC between a van and a 4×4 attached to a trailer.

“We have been using small gear at the scene.”

A spokesperson for Traffic Scotland said: “The A90 at Ellon is currently closed in both directions due to a road traffic collision, motorists are advised to use an alternate route at this time.”

We have asked Police Scotland for more information.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

