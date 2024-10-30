Tillydrone mum ‘overwhelmed’ by bravery of third Aberdeen Beach hero who saved her and son

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tillydrone mum ‘overwhelmed’ by bravery of third Aberdeen Beach hero who saved her and son

Safi was one of three people who dived in to rescue the mother and son in "dangerous conditions".

Split image of Karolina and her son Eddie next to a photo of Safi
Karolina, left, has thanked Safi for saving her and her son. Image: Kath Flannery/Police Scotland.
By Graham Fleming

A mum who was swept away in the water with her son at Aberdeen beach has said she is “overwhelmed” by the bravery of a third hero who rescued them.

Karolina Krzyzanowska’s four-year-old son, Eddie, flipped over a boulevard fence into the turbulent sea during Storm Ashley on October 20.

The 35-year-old quickly dived in after him so he “wouldn’t die alone”.

Darren Bruce and Safi
Darren Bruce commended Safi for his bravery. Image: Police Scotland.

She previously told The Press and Journal of the horrifying moment when she thought “she was never going to see her son again” after they were separated by 70mph winds.

Luckily, a group of hero beachgoers quickly jumped into action and were able to rescue the pair from the water.

Among them was a man named Safi who has now been commended by the police for his brave actions.

‘My world is still spinning because of you’

Safi grabbed a nearby life ring and ran into the the water to drag Karolina and Eddie back onto land.

She said she was “overwhelmed” by his bravery.

“Thank you Safi,” Karolina said. “I have no words to express my gratitude.

“Honestly, I’m still overwhelmed with your bravery and I can’t believe I was lucky enough to have you around when that accident happened.

“I owe you the most precious thing we have. My whole world is still spinning thanks to you.

Karolina
Karolina said “she didn’t have the words” to thank Safi. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

“I don’t know what to say and how else to express that.

“I remember you standing there in that cold with that live buoy and thinking that’s impossible, I’m saved. I’ll be living.

“I hope you are well and haven’t gotten cold or ill because of all that. I wish you all the best and if you need anything don’t hesitate to reach out.”

Aberdeen beach hero ‘deserves recognition’

Aberdeen City North Chief Inspector, Darren Bruce, said Safi deserved recognition for “saving lives in dangerous conditions”.

He said: “Recognition absolutely deserves to be given to Safi, who entered the sea and saved the lives of a mother and her child.

“Most people run from danger but he ran towards it, risking his own life to save others, pulling them from the sea in extremely dangerous conditions.”

Conversation