Tillydrone mum ‘overwhelmed’ by bravery of third Aberdeen Beach hero who saved her and son

A mum who was swept away in the water with her son at Aberdeen beach has said she is “overwhelmed” by the bravery of a third hero who rescued them.

Karolina Krzyzanowska’s four-year-old son, Eddie, flipped over a boulevard fence into the turbulent sea during Storm Ashley on October 20.

The 35-year-old quickly dived in after him so he “wouldn’t die alone”.

She previously told The Press and Journal of the horrifying moment when she thought “she was never going to see her son again” after they were separated by 70mph winds.

Luckily, a group of hero beachgoers quickly jumped into action and were able to rescue the pair from the water.

Among them was a man named Safi who has now been commended by the police for his brave actions.

‘My world is still spinning because of you’

Safi grabbed a nearby life ring and ran into the the water to drag Karolina and Eddie back onto land.

She said she was “overwhelmed” by his bravery.

“Thank you Safi,” Karolina said. “I have no words to express my gratitude.

“Honestly, I’m still overwhelmed with your bravery and I can’t believe I was lucky enough to have you around when that accident happened.

“I owe you the most precious thing we have. My whole world is still spinning thanks to you.

“I don’t know what to say and how else to express that.

“I remember you standing there in that cold with that live buoy and thinking that’s impossible, I’m saved. I’ll be living.

“I hope you are well and haven’t gotten cold or ill because of all that. I wish you all the best and if you need anything don’t hesitate to reach out.”

Aberdeen beach hero ‘deserves recognition’

Aberdeen City North Chief Inspector, Darren Bruce, said Safi deserved recognition for “saving lives in dangerous conditions”.

He said: “Recognition absolutely deserves to be given to Safi, who entered the sea and saved the lives of a mother and her child.

“Most people run from danger but he ran towards it, risking his own life to save others, pulling them from the sea in extremely dangerous conditions.”