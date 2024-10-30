Aberdeen fans confident club can challenge Celtic all the way in title race

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen fans confident club can challenge Celtic all the way in title race

The club are unbeaten after nine Scottish Premiership matches this season.

Aberdeen fans Pittodrie.
Aberdeen fans are growing in confidence. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
By Chris Cromar

“We’re going to win the league, we’re going to win the league” was the chant from the Pittodrie Bar ahead of Aberdeen’s clash with Rangers.

The joint-top Dons are playing their old Glasgow rivals at Pittodrie tonight, as they hope to go nine points clear of the third-placed Govan side.

New manager Jimmy Thelin is enjoying a dream start to life in his first season as Aberdeen manager and prior to tonight’s clash, they have won eight out of their opening nine Scottish Premiership games.

The only time they have failed to win a match under the Swede is when they came from 2-0 down at Celtic Park to secure an impressive 2-2 draw two weeks ago.

Pittodrie Stadium vs. Rangers.
Pittodrie was sold out for tonight’s clash against Rangers. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Speaking to fans before the clash, many believe the team can bring a first league championship back to Pittodrie for the first time since 1985, when Sir Alex Ferguson was their manager.

Outside a very noisy Pittodrie Bar on King Street was David Howell, who is “very confident” that the club can continue their on-field success and keep up their unbeaten start to the season.

David Howell.
David Howell believes Aberdeen can split the Old Firm.

“I don’t think they can win the league because of Celtic’s strength and depth, but there’s no reason why we can’t split the Old Firm,” he added.

Outside the Merkland Stand at Pittodrie was Neil Frew who described Thelin’s first few months in charge as brilliant.

Neil Frew.
Neil Frew described Thelin’s start as manager as “brilliant”.

He said: “Thelin’s been great, long may it continue.”

Although he thinks challenging Celtic for the Scottish Premiership title “might be a bit too far” this season, he is hopeful the Dons can keep up the their form and rival the Parkhead club at the top of the table.

Scottish football YouTuber would ‘love’ to see Dons win title

Travelling to the match all the way from Glasgow was popular Scottish football YouTuber Blair McNally, whose YouTube channel has over 35,000 subscribers, and the Partick Thistle supporter said he was “so excited for this one”.

“I’m driving 400 miles for this game and I’m not against it one bit, I’m so happy I’m coming back, because for the first time since 1985 Aberdeen have the chance to make history and win this league.

Blair McNally.
Scottish football YouTuber Blair McNally would “love” to see the Dons win the league.

“A win against Rangers tonight could be one of the best atmospheres we have seen at Pittodrie,” he told The P&J.

Blair said he would “love” the Dons to win the league and believes it would transform Scottish football.

Aberdeen league title would send north-east ‘nuts’

He said: “It would open up Scottish football so much more, it would give other teams the confidence. I think a massive part is the confidence, the experience of getting that silverware.

“With Aberdeen doing it this season, I think it would send this city and this area nuts, and I would love to see it. 1985 is far too long since Aberdeen last done it and it’s been too long a wait.”

John Grant.
John Grant was looking forward to tonight’s match. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Waiting outside the Richard Donald Stand was Helen Reid and she was “absolutely confident” that Aberdeen can keep up their great form.

Helen Reid.
Helen Reid is a big fan of Jimmy Thelin.

Praising Thein, she said: “I think this manager’s doing a great job, I think he’s amazing and they’re obviously listening to what he’s telling them and I think they will do it.”

