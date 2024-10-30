Aberdeen fans confident club can challenge Celtic all the way in title race

“We’re going to win the league, we’re going to win the league” was the chant from the Pittodrie Bar ahead of Aberdeen’s clash with Rangers.

The joint-top Dons are playing their old Glasgow rivals at Pittodrie tonight, as they hope to go nine points clear of the third-placed Govan side.

New manager Jimmy Thelin is enjoying a dream start to life in his first season as Aberdeen manager and prior to tonight’s clash, they have won eight out of their opening nine Scottish Premiership games.

The only time they have failed to win a match under the Swede is when they came from 2-0 down at Celtic Park to secure an impressive 2-2 draw two weeks ago.

Speaking to fans before the clash, many believe the team can bring a first league championship back to Pittodrie for the first time since 1985, when Sir Alex Ferguson was their manager.

Outside a very noisy Pittodrie Bar on King Street was David Howell, who is “very confident” that the club can continue their on-field success and keep up their unbeaten start to the season.

“I don’t think they can win the league because of Celtic’s strength and depth, but there’s no reason why we can’t split the Old Firm,” he added.

Outside the Merkland Stand at Pittodrie was Neil Frew who described Thelin’s first few months in charge as brilliant.

He said: “Thelin’s been great, long may it continue.”

Although he thinks challenging Celtic for the Scottish Premiership title “might be a bit too far” this season, he is hopeful the Dons can keep up the their form and rival the Parkhead club at the top of the table.

Scottish football YouTuber would ‘love’ to see Dons win title

Travelling to the match all the way from Glasgow was popular Scottish football YouTuber Blair McNally, whose YouTube channel has over 35,000 subscribers, and the Partick Thistle supporter said he was “so excited for this one”.

“I’m driving 400 miles for this game and I’m not against it one bit, I’m so happy I’m coming back, because for the first time since 1985 Aberdeen have the chance to make history and win this league.

“A win against Rangers tonight could be one of the best atmospheres we have seen at Pittodrie,” he told The P&J.

Blair said he would “love” the Dons to win the league and believes it would transform Scottish football.

Aberdeen league title would send north-east ‘nuts’

He said: “It would open up Scottish football so much more, it would give other teams the confidence. I think a massive part is the confidence, the experience of getting that silverware.

“With Aberdeen doing it this season, I think it would send this city and this area nuts, and I would love to see it. 1985 is far too long since Aberdeen last done it and it’s been too long a wait.”

Waiting outside the Richard Donald Stand was Helen Reid and she was “absolutely confident” that Aberdeen can keep up their great form.

Praising Thein, she said: “I think this manager’s doing a great job, I think he’s amazing and they’re obviously listening to what he’s telling them and I think they will do it.”