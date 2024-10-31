‘Not the most aesthetically pleasing’: Castlegate flagstones to be ripped out and replaced with temporary surface

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Not the most aesthetically pleasing’: Castlegate flagstones to be ripped out and replaced with temporary surface

The granite slabs that are removed 'will be kept for potential future use'.

By Ellie Milne
Granite setts and loose slabs make for a tricky walk on the Castlegate. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson
The surface at the Castlegate is about to go through a drastic change.

Aberdeen’s historic Castlegate will be given a “cost-effective” but unsightly makeover as penny-pinching council bosses say safety improvements are needed.

The local authority says the work will not be “the most aesthetically pleasing” but will make the area around the Mercat Cross significantly safer.

Many of the flagstones at the east end of Union Street have come loose over the years and will cost more than £1.5 million to repair.

Due to major improvement works being planned in the area as part of the city centre and beach masterplan a more cost-effective temporary solution has been chosen.

Aberdeen City Council teams will be installing compacted road planings which have been taken from other roadworks sites around the city.

These will be used to create a road surface for vehicles while the pavement stones will be repaired.

Temporary surface to replace Castlegate flagstones

Map of Castlegate
The map shows where the surface improvements will be made. Image: Aberdeen City Council.

The council acknowledges that the surface might not look as good after the works are complete, saying: “Although the waste materials is not the most aesthetically pleasing, it will help to significantly improve the safety of the surface around the Mercat Cross.”

Disability groups in Aberdeen previously raised concerns about the historic area.

Some locals said walking across the uneven surface “filled them with dread”.

The granite flagstones have become loose as the cement has worn away and created a number of gaps.

The flagstones, which were originally laid in the early 1990s will also be retained for potential future use.

Further major improvements for the masterplan will be carried out at the Castlegate in due course.

The plans include reinstating the central role of Union Street. Stronger links north to the beach area via the Castlegate are also part of the proposals.

