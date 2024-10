As darkness descended, Halloween night treated north-east residents with a sky stained with autumnal colours.

Aberdonians were in awe as the sky ignited in a fiery display of colour including red, orange, yellow and purple.

The amazing sky was rippled with wispy clouds, creating the perfect backdrop for guisers to trick-or-treat.

We asked the people of Aberdeen to send us their best pictures of Thursday’s sky.

Here is a selection of the spectacular images.