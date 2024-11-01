30 under 30: Talented young women from Aberdeenshire make the list

Three north-east women have been named in an annual “30 under 30” list for their inspirational work across different sectors.

30 Under 30 is charity Young Women’s Movement’s annual campaign to “celebrate young women, girls and non-binary people in Scotland who are making changes in their lives, communities and wider society”.

Established in 1924, the organisation has been working across Scotland to “protect and advance” young women’s rights.

The list was established by the Young Women’s Movement in 2016 to “address the lack of diverse representation of young women in Scotland” on other 30 under 30 lists.

Aberdeenshire talents recognised in list

Eilidh Craib, 17, from Strichen

Kickboxer who has won the European, British, Scottish and Celtic title belts in the last two years and has recently won five gold medals in Germany.

Eilidh trains at Fraserburgh Fitness Centre and is a student at Aberdeen University.

Emily Mann, 29, from Aberdeen

A volunteer with SWAN who supports autistic women and “non-binary” people across Scotland following her own late diagnosis.

Emily, who also hosts an outdoor swim for people living with mental illness and mental health challenges, worked with Deborah Frances-White from the Guilty Feminist podcast on fact-checking one of her books.

As well as this, she features on BBC Radio Scotland as a guest sociologist and made her debut at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2022 with the show “Can the Police Be Feminist?”.

Poppy Morton, 17, from Stonehaven

The secondary school pupil has campaigned against period poverty, which has included leading initiatives for access to menstrual products within her school community.

Poppy, who is a keen artist, has also volunteered with children’s charity NSPCC.

30 under 30 list: Highlands and Islands

Shannon Boston, 27, from Scalloway in Shetland

An employee at OPEN, Shetland’s first youth-led and youth-governed charity, she works as a peer researcher and has led on initiatives, including working with young people to create and advocate for a youth space in Lerwick.

Shannon has also explored young people’s use of alcohol and drugs in Shetland and is also a volunteer with Who Cares? Scotland.

The charity aims to create change for care-experienced young people.

Josephine Sillars, 29, from Inverness (now based in Glasgow/Leeds)

A pop musician who has been featured on BBC Music Introducing and BBC Radio Scotland.

She has been a “Track of the Week” artist on the stations several times.

Josephine is one half of Popgirlz Scotland.

The group has over 200 members supporting women, “transgender” and “non-binary” people in music.

Josephine also works as a fundraiser. She has helped raise more than £150,000 in 3 years.

You can view the full 30 under 30 list here.