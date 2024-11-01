30 under 30: Talented young women from Aberdeenshire make the list

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
30 under 30: Talented young women from Aberdeenshire make the list

Two representatives from the Highlands and Islands also feature in the group chosen by Young Women's Movement.

The Aberdeenshire trio have been included in this year's 30 under 30 list. Image: Supplied/Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
The Aberdeenshire trio have been included in this year's 30 under 30 list. Image: Supplied/Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
By Chris Cromar

Three north-east women have been named in an annual “30 under 30” list for their inspirational work across different sectors.

30 Under 30 is charity Young Women’s Movement’s annual campaign to “celebrate young women, girls and non-binary people in Scotland who are making changes in their lives, communities and wider society”.

Established in 1924, the organisation has been working across Scotland to “protect and advance” young women’s rights.

The list was established by the Young Women’s Movement in 2016 to “address the lack of diverse representation of young women in Scotland” on other 30 under 30 lists.

Aberdeenshire talents recognised in list

Strichen kickboxing teen Eilidh Craib poses for a picture in the ring.
Eilidh Craib. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Eilidh Craib, 17, from Strichen

Kickboxer who has won the European, British, Scottish and Celtic title belts in the last two years and has recently won five gold medals in Germany.

Eilidh trains at Fraserburgh Fitness Centre and is a student at Aberdeen University.

Emily Mann. Image: Supplied.

Emily Mann, 29, from Aberdeen

A volunteer with SWAN who supports autistic women and “non-binary” people across Scotland following her own late diagnosis.

Emily, who also hosts an outdoor swim for people living with mental illness and mental health challenges, worked with Deborah Frances-White from the Guilty Feminist podcast on fact-checking one of her books.

As well as this, she features on BBC Radio Scotland as a guest sociologist and made her debut at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2022 with the show “Can the Police Be Feminist?”.

Poppy Morton. Image: Supplied.

Poppy Morton, 17, from Stonehaven

The secondary school pupil has campaigned against period poverty, which has included leading initiatives for access to menstrual products within her school community.

Poppy, who is a keen artist, has also volunteered with children’s charity NSPCC.

30 under 30 list: Highlands and Islands

Shannon Boston. Image: Supplied.

Shannon Boston, 27, from Scalloway in Shetland

An employee at OPEN, Shetland’s first youth-led and youth-governed charity, she works as a peer researcher and has led on initiatives, including working with young people to create and advocate for a youth space in Lerwick.

Shannon has also explored young people’s use of alcohol and drugs in Shetland and is also a volunteer with Who Cares? Scotland.

The charity aims to create change for care-experienced young people.

Josephine Sillars. Image: Ell Sirs.

Josephine Sillars, 29, from Inverness (now based in Glasgow/Leeds)

A pop musician who has been featured on BBC Music Introducing and BBC Radio Scotland.

She has been a “Track of the Week” artist on the stations several times.

Josephine is one half of Popgirlz Scotland.

The group has over 200 members supporting women, “transgender” and “non-binary” people in music.

Josephine also works as a fundraiser. She has helped raise more than £150,000 in 3 years.

You can view the full 30 under 30 list here.

