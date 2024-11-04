Spider on a Bicycle boss reveals outdoor seating and alcohol licence plans for Aboyne cafe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Spider on a Bicycle boss reveals outdoor seating and alcohol licence plans for Aboyne cafe

Alastair Tong told the Aberdeenshire Licensing Board that a booze licence would "open the door" for hosting various events in the future.

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
Spider on a Bicycle owner Alistair Tong (centre) with Maria Starkey and Matthew Tong. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Spider on a Bicycle owner Alistair Tong (centre) with Maria Starkey and Matthew Tong. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Visitors to the popular Spider on a Bicycle in Aboyne could soon be able to enjoy a glass of wine in a new outdoor area as the owner plots future changes.

The Station Square cafe outlined its plans during a recent licensing hearing.

It has been experimenting with occasional events where alcohol is sold, and owner Alistair Tong is planning to make this permanent.

Alistair Tong with his son Matthew and Maria Starkey. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Why does the cafe need an alcohol licence?

Spider on a Bicycle is found in what used to be the waiting room of the former railway station at Aboyne.

Since taking over, new dining options have been introduced including light lunches as well as quiz and curry nights that have proven to be a hit.

Inside Spider on a Bicycle in Aboyne. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Mr Tong explained that the evening events started off with customers encouraged to bring their own bottles.

He later gained permission for a series of “occasional licences”, allowing alcohol to be sold during a brief window, which he started in the summer.

Since then, he has bought a fridge that has a small stock of wine and beer.

A cosy fire with the food on a table at Spider on a Bicycle in Aboyne
The cosy cafe interior. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Mr Tong told the board he is now working towards getting a premises licence as this would help the business “open the door” further in the future.

Outdoor seating in the works too

Meanwhile, the business owner told the board he has been in discussions with the council to add some outdoor seating.

He is hoping to place a couple of tables where two disabled parking spaces are currently found at the front of the building.

Outdoor seating could soon be on offer at Spider on a Bicycle. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

If his plan is supported, these would be relocated elsewhere on the site.

Mr Tong is looking to get the changes made by next summer, but he will need planning permission first.

Childhood book brought cafe name to life

Curious board members asked where the cafe got its rather unusual name from.

Mr Tong explained that the venue’s moniker was given to it by first owners Hollie and Emma Petrie who initially opened the venue in 2016.

The sisters were inspired by a book that was a favourite of theirs when they were growing up.

A spiced pumpkin latte cake and flat white coffee sold at the cafe. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Mr Tong told the board the duo didn’t want to restrict the cafe by naming it after a food item.

They also didn’t want it to have “cliched” station branding.

Instead, they named it after The Spider That Bought a Bicycle – and several copies of that very book are now available for visitors to read at the eatery.

Mr Tong added: “It gets people talking about the cafe, it’s memorable.”

What did board members say?

Councillor Dawn Black praised the “wonderful wee business” and said its future plans were “fascinating”.

If the cafe doesn’t have a premises licence in place by next June, any further occasional requests will have to go before the board for approval.

Read more

Conversation