Spider on a Bicycle boss reveals outdoor seating and alcohol licence plans for Aboyne cafe

Visitors to the popular Spider on a Bicycle in Aboyne could soon be able to enjoy a glass of wine in a new outdoor area as the owner plots future changes.

The Station Square cafe outlined its plans during a recent licensing hearing.

It has been experimenting with occasional events where alcohol is sold, and owner Alistair Tong is planning to make this permanent.

Why does the cafe need an alcohol licence?

Spider on a Bicycle is found in what used to be the waiting room of the former railway station at Aboyne.

Since taking over, new dining options have been introduced including light lunches as well as quiz and curry nights that have proven to be a hit.

Mr Tong explained that the evening events started off with customers encouraged to bring their own bottles.

He later gained permission for a series of “occasional licences”, allowing alcohol to be sold during a brief window, which he started in the summer.

Since then, he has bought a fridge that has a small stock of wine and beer.

Mr Tong told the board he is now working towards getting a premises licence as this would help the business “open the door” further in the future.

Outdoor seating in the works too

Meanwhile, the business owner told the board he has been in discussions with the council to add some outdoor seating.

He is hoping to place a couple of tables where two disabled parking spaces are currently found at the front of the building.

If his plan is supported, these would be relocated elsewhere on the site.

Mr Tong is looking to get the changes made by next summer, but he will need planning permission first.

Childhood book brought cafe name to life

Curious board members asked where the cafe got its rather unusual name from.

Mr Tong explained that the venue’s moniker was given to it by first owners Hollie and Emma Petrie who initially opened the venue in 2016.

The sisters were inspired by a book that was a favourite of theirs when they were growing up.

Mr Tong told the board the duo didn’t want to restrict the cafe by naming it after a food item.

They also didn’t want it to have “cliched” station branding.

Instead, they named it after The Spider That Bought a Bicycle – and several copies of that very book are now available for visitors to read at the eatery.

Mr Tong added: “It gets people talking about the cafe, it’s memorable.”

What did board members say?

Councillor Dawn Black praised the “wonderful wee business” and said its future plans were “fascinating”.

If the cafe doesn’t have a premises licence in place by next June, any further occasional requests will have to go before the board for approval.

Read more