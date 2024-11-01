Do not try this at home: Stonehaven’s ‘Bird Man’ to star in new BBC documentary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Do not try this at home: Stonehaven’s ‘Bird Man’ to star in new BBC documentary

Liam is the British champion in performance wingsuit flying.

By Ellie Milne
Liam Byrne base jumping
Liam, from Stonehaven, has been training for the past decade. Image: Liam Byrne/Storyboard.

Liam Byrne has dreamed of flying like a bird since he was a child.

For the past decade, he has dedicated his life to achieving this goal.

“It may sound strange but I knew really early on that’s what I wanted to do – fly like a bird,” he said.

The 23-year-old, from Stonehaven, is now the British champion in performance wingsuit flying and is affectionately known as “bird man” to his family and friends.

Liam learned how to skydive when he was 16 and he became Britain’s youngest wingsuit pilot on his 17th birthday.

He now says the wingsuit is a “second skin” for him.

Liam Byrne
The 23-year-old is the subject of a new BBC documentary. Image: Liam Byrne/Storyboard.

Adventures in Stonehaven and across the world

The adventure-seeker is the subject of an upcoming BBC documentary, titled The Boy Who Can Fly.

The half-hour episode builds up to Liam taking on the most technically difficult challenge of his career – a wingsuit jump off 7,000ft Männlichen in Switzerland.

He feels ready to achieve this – at speeds of more than 200mph – after completing almost 4,000 jumps.

He told the filming crew: “When I’m getting ready to go to the edge of the cliff there’s a voice in my head that still says ‘what are you doing, man?’ but there’s another voice that says ‘this is all you’ve been dreaming about your entire life, this is your destiny’.

“And that voice always wins.”

Liam Byrne wingsuit jump
Liam jumping in a wingsuit. Image: Liam Byrne/Storyboard.

Filming also took place in Liam’s hometown of Stonehaven with his parents, Mike and Gillian, and his sister, Emily.

Panning shots of Dunnottar Castle and the coastline open the show to highlight the local nature which inspired Liam’s love of the outdoors.

He says walking up Bennachie as a child triggered his sense of adventure and has led to his more extreme challenges across the world.

Liam Byrne takes on biggest challenge

Base jumping – an acronym for buildings, antennas, spans and earth – involves jumping from a fixed object with a parachute.

“Definitely do not try this at home,” Liam said.

After 10 years of training and building experience, the 23-year-old is pushing himself to reach “elite” levels of the sport.

In wingsuit flying, this involves proximity flying – as fast and as close as you can fly to the ground or objects.

Liam Byrne base jumping next to cliff face
Base jumping involves jumping from a fixed object with a parachute. Image: Liam Byrne/Storyboard.

As he steps up to the cliff edge in the Swiss Alps, Liam takes a moment to connect with his 13-year-old self.

He says: “As far back as I can remember that this is what I wanted to do, so every time I walk up to that cliff with a wingsuit on I kind of connect with that 13 year old kid that said he wanted to do it.

“Overall that’s what I’m most proud of, the fact that I’ve done what I set out to do.”

The Boy Who Can Fly will air on BBC One at 7.30pm on Friday, November 8.

