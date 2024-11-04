Urban explorers share final look inside Aberdeen’s beach leisure centre ahead of demolition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Urban explorers share final look inside Aberdeen’s beach leisure centre ahead of demolition

"It's key to us that we never break in or damage an abandoned location - and to leave them as if we were never there."

By Ellie Milne
Urbandoned group at Beach Leisure Centre
The urban explorers at the Beach Leisure Centre in Aberdeen. Image: Urbandoned.

Many people who grew up in Aberdeen will remember visiting the Beach Leisure Centre to enjoy the rapids and flumes.

The popular sporting facility was a staple on seafront for decades before it shut its doors for good last year.

Council leisure operator Sport Aberdeen confirmed the closure as part of a £700,000 spending cut – and it has been boarded up ever since.

It is expected to be demolished in early 2025.

All of the equipment and furniture have been removed from the lesiure centre. Image: Urbandoned.

Now, people have been given an unexpected opportunity to take a walk down memory lane through the eyes of a group of urban explorers.

The latest video shared by Urbandoned shows viewers what the “abandoned” Beach Leisure Centre looks like.

This will likely be the last time the public will be able to see what lies within the walls before the bulldozers arrive.

Video shows ‘abandoned’ Beach Leisure Centre

Urbandoned, a group of photographers from the north of England, have been documenting abandoned places across the UK since 2016.

Their latest video features them exploring the Beach Leisure Centre during a trip to Aberdeen in late 2023.

Alistair, from Urbandoned, told The Press and Journal: “The Beach Leisure Centre was a fairly straightforward visit.

“It’s key to us that we never break in or damage an abandoned location, and to leave them as if we were never there, so our visit remains civil in the eyes of the law.

“We thankfully managed this at the Beach Leisure Centre and were able to return the following morning to film.”

Urbandoned
Urbandoned travelled to Aberdeen from the north of England. Image: Urbandoned.

The 20-minute video now has more than 25,000 views on YouTube and shows what state the leisure centre has been left in.

The swimming pool which would be regularly packed full of families has been drained and fenced off, while the lockers have stripped from the changing rooms.

The gym is now a large empty space and all that remains at the reception area is a phone and a clipboard.

However, much of the interiors, including the large sports halls, look exactly as many would remember with bright colours, fake foliage and the light streaming through the glass roof.

Flumes at Beach Leisure Centre
The three flumes never reopened after the Covid pandemic. Image: Urbandoned.

Trend of facilities closing

This was the second time the Urbandoned team had visited the Granite City – with their visits to other locations still to be shared online.

Their new video shows them venturing inside one of the Beach Leisure Centre’s famous flumes – The Tube – before they discovered their safety issues.

The trio of slides never reopened after the pandemic due to poor “ventilation rates” and their ageing structure.

The Beach Leisure Centre was boarded up by Aberdeen City Council in July 2023. It is due to be demolished by March 2025. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Alistair added: “Walking down the waterslides was pretty fun, however, it was pretty tragic to see another swimming baths without any water.

“It’s becoming a trend for us in recent years, particularly after the pandemic. A lot of these community buildings are closing down and we have captured 10 plus in Scotland over the last two years.”

Last week, The Press and Journal revealed it would have cost around £50 million for the Beach Leisure Centre to be brought up to standard and returned to its former glory.

The essential repairs alone were quoted at £16m which would still not have allowed the centre to reopen.

