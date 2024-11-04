Fireworks scare blamed as deer found in ‘catastrophic condition’ at foot of Aberdeenshire cliff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fireworks scare blamed as deer found in ‘catastrophic condition’ at foot of Aberdeenshire cliff

The animal was found with a "badly fractured jaw and multiple leg fractures" near Crovie.

By Graham Fleming
Injured deer in Crovie
A deer was found in "catastrophic condition". Image: New Arc Wildlife Rescue.

A fireworks display may have “spooked” a deer which was found alive with “catastrophic” injuries in Aberdeenshire.

The woodland animal was found at the foot of cliffs in Crovie, about nine miles from Macduff, on Sunday.

The mammal had a “badly fractured jaw and multiple leg fractures” which suggested it had fallen from the cliffs above.

Ellon-based New Arc Wildlife Rescue were called to the scene where the deer was euthanized, and said fireworks may have scared the animal.

They added they were only able to speculate what had caused the deer to fall but fireworks events were held nearby the night before to mark Bonfire Night.

New Arc Wildlife Rescue ambulance in Crovie
New Arc Wildlife Rescue were called to the cliffs at Crovie at the weekend. Image: New Arc Wildlife Rescue.

Fireworks warning following death of deer

The wildlife charity shared the shocking discovery in an online post and highlighted an online campaign calling for firework use to be limited.

They wrote: “We were called to a sad scene today at Crovie.

“A deer was found with catastrophic injuries on the beach just below the cliffs. With a badly fractured jaw, and multiple leg fractures, it was clear the deer had fallen from the cliffs above.

“Although we can only speculate as to what caused the deer to fall down the cliff, there was a firework event adjacent to the scene the previous night which may have spooked the deer.

Fireworks can be problematic for both vulnerable members of society, pets, livestock and wild animals.”

