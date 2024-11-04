Fireworks scare blamed as deer found in ‘catastrophic condition’ at foot of Aberdeenshire cliff

A fireworks display may have “spooked” a deer which was found alive with “catastrophic” injuries in Aberdeenshire.

The woodland animal was found at the foot of cliffs in Crovie, about nine miles from Macduff, on Sunday.

The mammal had a “badly fractured jaw and multiple leg fractures” which suggested it had fallen from the cliffs above.

Ellon-based New Arc Wildlife Rescue were called to the scene where the deer was euthanized, and said fireworks may have scared the animal.

They added they were only able to speculate what had caused the deer to fall but fireworks events were held nearby the night before to mark Bonfire Night.

Fireworks warning following death of deer

The wildlife charity shared the shocking discovery in an online post and highlighted an online campaign calling for firework use to be limited.

They wrote: “We were called to a sad scene today at Crovie.

“A deer was found with catastrophic injuries on the beach just below the cliffs. With a badly fractured jaw, and multiple leg fractures, it was clear the deer had fallen from the cliffs above.

“Although we can only speculate as to what caused the deer to fall down the cliff, there was a firework event adjacent to the scene the previous night which may have spooked the deer.

“Fireworks can be problematic for both vulnerable members of society, pets, livestock and wild animals.”