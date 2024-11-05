Peterhead explosion which caused houses to shake caught on camera

A video has emerged of the dramatic moment a Peterhead explosion went off which caused houses in the area to shake.

The short video shows the moment a large explosion goes off near a group of youths at Meethill Skate Park tonight.

Despite the exact nature or location of the incident being unconfirmed, the fire service have said they attended an incident around Meethill around that time – sending one appliance.

Fire crews are still in attendance and a spokesperson added that they were called out in response to a “bonfire” in this area.

Those in the Blue Toon have also shared images of rising plumes of smoke today which can be seen in the direction of Meethill Skate Park at around 9.06pm.

A picture, taken by a local resident, show large amounts of rising smoke coming from where the explosion took place.

Peterhead explosion ‘shook houses’

Nicole Law, who took the photo, said she thought “something had come through the roof” after it went off.

She also added that her “whole house shook”.

Others in the area have also taken to social media to share the same experience.

Police Scotland have been contacted for further detail on this incident.