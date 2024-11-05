Peterhead explosion which caused houses to shake caught on camera

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Peterhead explosion which caused houses to shake caught on camera

One Blue Toon resident said she thought "something had came through her roof".

By Graham Fleming
The dramatic moment was captured on video. Image: Supplied
The dramatic moment was captured on video. Image: Supplied

A video has emerged of the dramatic moment a Peterhead explosion went off which caused houses in the area to shake.

The short video shows the moment a large explosion goes off near a group of youths at Meethill Skate Park tonight.

Despite the exact nature or location of the incident being unconfirmed, the fire service have said they attended an incident around Meethill around that time – sending one appliance.

Fire crews are still in attendance and a spokesperson added that they were called out in response to a “bonfire” in this area.

Those in the Blue Toon have also shared images of rising plumes of smoke today which can be seen in the direction of Meethill Skate Park at around 9.06pm.

A picture, taken by a local resident, show large amounts of rising smoke coming from where the explosion took place.

The explosion was captured on video.

Peterhead explosion ‘shook houses’

Nicole Law, who took the photo, said she thought “something had come through the roof” after it went off.

She also added that her “whole house shook”.

Nicole saw a large plume of smoke from her window. Image: Nicole Law

Others in the area have also taken to social media to share the same experience.

Police Scotland have been contacted for further detail on this incident.

Conversation