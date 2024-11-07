Council approves St Fittick’s Park ETZ plan – but it could still be scuppered by flooding fears

Plans to pave over parts of Torry’s St Fittick’s Park for a jobs-boosting Energy Transition Zone (ETZ) have been backed by the council – but could still be sunk by flooding concerns.

ETZ Ltd’s proposal for the development next to the £420 million South Harbour was approved in principle by the city council’s planning committee today.

But the application will now go before the Scottish Government after an objection was lodged by Sepa.

As part of the St Fittick’s site has been known to flood, the environmental agency argues that no new development should be built in the area.

The East Tullos Burn would be realigned to make way for the new development if it goes ahead.

But despite this, residents and environment experts warn it could still end up deluged.

Where would the Aberdeen ETZ be built?

The Energy Transition Zone (ETZ) is made up of three linked but separate areas along the coast.

While no detailed plans have been submitted, it is anticipated that industrial units and yards would be built on part of St Fittick’s Park, Gregness and the former Doonies farm.

The buildings would all help the north-east with its efforts to shift towards renewables and a net zero future.

To make up for the loss of the beloved park space, developers have pledged to upgrade paths around St Fittick’s and Tullos Wood.

They also unveiled plans to replace the sports pitch at Tullos School playing fields, extend the skate park and add a new pump track.

The Gregness area was recently used as a storage and production area during the construction of the South Harbour.

Finally, the Doonies site includes the granite farmhouse and fields previously used by the beloved Rare Breeds Farm that closed for good last August.

What is included in the ETZ proposal?

A “marine gateway” would be created on the St Fittick’s and Gregness sites, providing deep-water port and infrastructure for offshore wind and other renewables.

The former Doonies farm site would be transformed into a hydrogen campus with testing and demonstration facilities.

Developers hope the ETZ would help to put Aberdeen on the map as a “centre of excellence for hydrogen”.

Meanwhile, the masterplan for the zone would also see an offshore wind campus, skills campus and innovation campus constructed.

More than 200 objections sent to council

The plans have proven divisive as 221 people wrote to Aberdeen City Council to voice their objection.

Meanwhile, 12 letters of support were received.

Those opposing the plan said St Fittick’s Park should be spared any development.

They also said it would negatively impact on the health and wellbeing of the Torry community, its wildlife, wetlands and the Tullos Burn.

However, those in favour of the ETZ said it was essential for the region to secure investment in renewable energy.

They also believed it would address currently inadequate infrastructure for the renewable energy sector.

The development has attracted fierce opposition from campaigners too who have fought to save the popular Torry park.

Many of the passionate protesters made their voices heard outside the Town House ahead of this morning’s planning meeting.

Flood risk ‘underestimated’ by brains behind Aberdeen ETZ

Scott Herrett of the Friends of St Fittick’s Park group addressed councillors to raise his concerns – and asked for the greenspace to be removed from the plan.

The Torry resident said: “For the last two years after winter storms, I have witnessed flooding in the park larger in extent than that shown on the one in 200-year flood plans.”

A photo he had taken shows the site of the proposed development submerged in water following a day and night of heavy rainfall.

He also argued that the flood risk in the application had been “underestimated”.

“If there is an actual one in ten, 50 or indeed 200 year storm tomorrow, there is a high probability that the flooding will be far greater in extent than that shown on the plan,” Mr Herrett stated.

“This would have severe consequences on future park users and any development built.”

Rachel Smith, another objector, told the meeting: “Torry is the canary in the Just Transition coal mine.

“The people who are already disadvantaged who have been through years of unwelcome development, it’s as if Torry has become Aberdeen’s portrait of Dorian Gray because it’s at the wrong side of the river.”

What did Aberdeen councillors have to say about ETZ flood concerns?

SNP councillor Alison Alphonse urged the committee to back the plan but remove St Fittick’s from the development.

“It’s such a huge loss of greenspace and I think it’s upsetting that you won’t see the sea at St Fittick’s Park,” she said.

“More than half of the park will be gone forever.

“It’s too big a sacrifice for the people of Torry to make.”

But, committee convener and fellow SNP councillor Ciaran McRae said he was “quite content” with approving the plan.

Following a vote, the plans were supported by seven to two.

However, a final decision on the Aberdeen ETZ will rest with Holyrood as Sepa’s flood concerns are addressed at the highest level.

