M&S reopens upstairs at flagship Aberdeen store – but what’s changed?

The top floor of Aberdeen’s flagship Marks and Spencer has reopened months after storm damage – and just in time for “one last Christmas”.

The upper section of the city centre shop was closed in July.

It came as storms battered the Granite City.

For the next several months, hoarding was erected around the escalators and the first and second floors were declared off limits while workers moved in.

Shoppers had to make do with a reduced range while the home and clothing sections upstairs were out of action.

What is different about M&S Aberdeen flagship upstairs?

Now, meeting the planned November timeline, M&S has reopened the upper levels.

But shoppers might not get quite what they bargained for as they head up those escalators once again…

The first level remains sealed off, with more hoardings blocking off the shopfloor.

Upstairs, the second floor is packed with various clothing, home and festive lines.

But there is one other change…

The cafe now only sells cold food, with cakes, pastries and sandwiches on offer from a scaled-down spot in the corner.

This didn’t seem to put off many M&S die-hards though, with the seating area bustling with people tucking into a fancy piece on Thursday lunch time.

When will cherished store close?

The flagship shop at St Nicholas Square will close next spring amid plans to plough £15 million into expanding the Union Square branch.

Store manager Luke Smith said they want to make their final Christmas “truly special”.

He added: “Our team has been working tirelessly to bring back our upstairs shopping experience for the holiday season.”

