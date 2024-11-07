M&S reopens upstairs at flagship Aberdeen store – but what’s changed?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

M&S reopens upstairs at flagship Aberdeen store – but what’s changed?

The department store has carried out essential repairs in time for "one last Christmas" before it shuts for good.

By Ben Hendry
Shoppers can finally visit the upper floors of M&S after repairs. Image: Ben Hendry/ DC Thomson
Shoppers can finally visit the upper floors of M&S after repairs. Image: Ben Hendry/ DC Thomson

The top floor of Aberdeen’s flagship Marks and Spencer has reopened months after storm damage – and just in time for “one last Christmas”.

The upper section of the city centre shop was closed in July.

It came as storms battered the Granite City.

For the next several months, hoarding was erected around the escalators and the first and second floors were declared off limits while workers moved in.

Customers were unable to access the upper floors for months. Image: Supplied.

Shoppers had to make do with a reduced range while the home and clothing sections upstairs were out of action.

What is different about M&S Aberdeen flagship upstairs?

Now, meeting the planned November timeline, M&S has reopened the upper levels.

But shoppers might not get quite what they bargained for as they head up those escalators once again…

Only the ground and second floors are accessible for customers. Image: Ben Hendry/ DC Thomson
Only the ground and second floors are accessible for shoppers. Image: Ben Hendry/ DC Thomson

The first level remains sealed off, with more hoardings blocking off the shopfloor.

Upstairs, the second floor is packed with various clothing, home and festive lines.

But there is one other change…

The cafe now only sells cold food, with cakes, pastries and sandwiches on offer from a scaled-down spot in the corner.

This didn’t seem to put off many M&S die-hards though, with the seating area bustling with people tucking into a fancy piece on Thursday lunch time.

When will cherished store close?

The flagship shop at St Nicholas Square will close next spring amid plans to plough £15 million into expanding the Union Square branch.

M&S will have one final Christmas at their St Nicholas Street store. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
M&S will have one final Christmas at their St Nicholas Street store. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Store manager Luke Smith said they want to make their final Christmas “truly special”.

He added: “Our team has been working tirelessly to bring back our upstairs shopping experience for the holiday season.”

Read more:

Conversation