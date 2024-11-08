Fireworks blamed for abandoned seal pup at Aberdeenshire nature reserve

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Fireworks blamed for abandoned seal pup at Aberdeenshire nature reserve

The pup was left alone by its mother at Forvie nature reserve just hours after being born.

Staff say the pup has "every chance of surviving". Image: Ythan Seal Watch
By Michelle Henderson

Fireworks set off at an Aberdeenshire nature reserve have been blamed for a new-born seal pup being abandoned.

Conservation experts from British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) attended Forvie National Nature Reserve on Wednesday following concerns for the pup.

A walker had spotted a white coat in the river as some seals attempted to feed it.

But with their efforts failing and the tide coming in, staff from both BDMLR and the reserve were forced to make the tough decision to uplift the animal.

The seal was uplifted from the site. Image: Ythan Seal Watch 

Experts stressed the seal would “not have survived” the rising tide, having been born just hours before.

Medics assessed its condition before taking it to the New Arc rescue centre, where it remains under a heat lamp.

Staff say the pup has “every chance of surviving”.

Fireworks to blame for Forvie seal abandonment

Early indications suggested the pup had been abandoned by its mother, with no unnatural causes at blame.

However, locals have since recovered fireworks from the area – directly opposite where the pup was found.

Local group Ythan Seal Watch says they are “confident” that the fireworks resulted in the pup being abandoned.

They said that despite patrols being carried out in the area to the north of Aberdeen on Bonfire night, staff “missed” fireworks being let off on the nature reserve.

Fireworks were found at the site. Image: Ythan Seal Watch 

“As much as we would like to be, we cannot be there all the time,” the group said.

“On the morning of the 6th whilst the pup was being rescued, a friend of the page found these rockets and other fireworks on the river bank directly opposite where the pup was abandoned.

“Having done this for many years, and having the messages and information that we do, we are confident that the fireworks resulted in the pup being abandoned.

“The pup had been birthed at that spot and was not premature as the result of a disturbance.”

They added that next year, the beach and river up to Insch Road will be “heavily patrolled”.

“Regardless of what happened with this incident, how it happened or the outcome, letting off fireworks on a national nature reserve is unacceptable,” they said.

Reserve volunteers provide guidance on harassing seals

Staff at Ythan Seal Watch say the incident was “unacceptable.” Image: Ythan Seal Watch 

The group has also provided guidance on the legal protections afforded to seals.

Harassing the animals on a designated site can lead to a £5,000 fine and up to six months in prison.

Anyone who notices any suspicious behaviour is urged to contact the police.

The group added: “If any visitors on Newburgh witness visitors on Forvie disturbing the Seals, drones being flown without permission or fireworks being let off on the site please report the incident to Police Scotland on 101 or by using their online form as advised by the wildlife crimes officers.

“The only permitted flights on the reserve are part of a SRUC research program and are licenced by Naturescot.”

