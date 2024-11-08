Fireworks blamed for abandoned seal pup at Aberdeenshire nature reserve

Fireworks set off at an Aberdeenshire nature reserve have been blamed for a new-born seal pup being abandoned.

Conservation experts from British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) attended Forvie National Nature Reserve on Wednesday following concerns for the pup.

A walker had spotted a white coat in the river as some seals attempted to feed it.

But with their efforts failing and the tide coming in, staff from both BDMLR and the reserve were forced to make the tough decision to uplift the animal.

Experts stressed the seal would “not have survived” the rising tide, having been born just hours before.

Medics assessed its condition before taking it to the New Arc rescue centre, where it remains under a heat lamp.

Staff say the pup has “every chance of surviving”.

Fireworks to blame for Forvie seal abandonment

Early indications suggested the pup had been abandoned by its mother, with no unnatural causes at blame.

However, locals have since recovered fireworks from the area – directly opposite where the pup was found.

Local group Ythan Seal Watch says they are “confident” that the fireworks resulted in the pup being abandoned.

They said that despite patrols being carried out in the area to the north of Aberdeen on Bonfire night, staff “missed” fireworks being let off on the nature reserve.

“As much as we would like to be, we cannot be there all the time,” the group said.

“On the morning of the 6th whilst the pup was being rescued, a friend of the page found these rockets and other fireworks on the river bank directly opposite where the pup was abandoned.

“Having done this for many years, and having the messages and information that we do, we are confident that the fireworks resulted in the pup being abandoned.

“The pup had been birthed at that spot and was not premature as the result of a disturbance.”

They added that next year, the beach and river up to Insch Road will be “heavily patrolled”.

“Regardless of what happened with this incident, how it happened or the outcome, letting off fireworks on a national nature reserve is unacceptable,” they said.

Reserve volunteers provide guidance on harassing seals

The group has also provided guidance on the legal protections afforded to seals.

Harassing the animals on a designated site can lead to a £5,000 fine and up to six months in prison.

Anyone who notices any suspicious behaviour is urged to contact the police.

The group added: “If any visitors on Newburgh witness visitors on Forvie disturbing the Seals, drones being flown without permission or fireworks being let off on the site please report the incident to Police Scotland on 101 or by using their online form as advised by the wildlife crimes officers.

“The only permitted flights on the reserve are part of a SRUC research program and are licenced by Naturescot.”