Aberdeenshire social care worker struck off after sexually assaulting two colleagues

An Aberdeenshire social care worker has been struck off after being convicted of sexually assaulting two colleagues.

Vasudev Narula appeared before Aberdeen Sheriff Court in June to answer to two separate charges of sexual assault, both of which occurred last year.

He was found guilty in both cases.

The Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) has now concluded that the only appropriate response is to remove Narula from the professional register.

It had been proved that Narula “seized hold” of both colleague’s bodies and “repeatedly kissed” them.

Narula’s behaviour was said to have caused “emotional harm”.

The SSSC confirmed that he was working at an unnamed location, where his victims

“were your colleagues”.

The report went on to reveal that Narula “has shown no insight, regret, or apology” for his actions.

The panel said that was found to be an “abuse of the trust” placed in Narula by the employer, his colleagues, and the SSSC.

SSSC dismisses care worker after sexual assault convictions

Addressing Narula in its determination, the SSSC ruled: “You have shown no insight, regret or apology for the behaviour you have been convicted of.

“Your colleagues have the right to go to work and not be sexually assaulted.

“The behaviour is highly disrespectful and suggests you have values issues which cannot be easily remediated.

“The SSSC considers there is a high risk you would repeat your behaviour as you have shown no regard for how your behaviour may have impacted on your colleagues.

“If you were to repeat your actions, this would place the public at risk of harm.

“This type of behaviour is damaging to the profession and failure to take action would undermine the SSSC’s role as a professional regulator.”