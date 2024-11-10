Gallery: Wreaths laid across north and north-east on Remembrance Sunday

Poppy wreaths have been laid at memorials across the north and north-east to mark Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday.

Veterans and residents have come together to honour those who lost their lives while serving for their country.

A number of communities organised commemorative events, including those in Aberdeen and Fraserburgh.

A military parade through the streets of the Granite City, was followed by a civic procession and wreath-laying ceremony at the War Memorial on Schoolhill.

Many donned their military uniforms to pay their respects in the city centre and to attend a service of remembrance led by Rev David Stewart at St Nicholas Kirk.

In Fraserburgh, a minute silence was marked at the town’s War Memorial after a parade from Saltoun Square.

Poppy wreaths are also now in place on the Plainstones on Elgin High Street as people gathered from across Moray to mark the day.

The ceremony was followed by a service at St Giles Church.

In the Highland capital, Remembrance Day events took place throughout the afternoon.

Crowds gathered to watch the parade through the city and wreaths being laid at Inverness War Memorial.

Our photographers captured moments from the Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday events held in Aberdeen, Fraserburgh, Elgin and Inverness.

Military parade through Aberdeen streets

Gathering at war memorial in Fraserburgh

Service held at Elgin church

Wreath-laying ceremony in Inverurie

Wreath-laying ceremony in Inverness