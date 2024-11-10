Gallery: Wreaths laid across north and north-east on Remembrance Sunday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gallery: Wreaths laid across north and north-east on Remembrance Sunday

Our photographers captured Remembrance Day events in Aberdeen, Fraserburgh, Elgin and Inverness.

By Ellie Milne & Heather Fowlie

Poppy wreaths have been laid at memorials across the north and north-east to mark Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday.

Veterans and residents have come together to honour those who lost their lives while serving for their country.

A number of communities organised commemorative events, including those in Aberdeen and Fraserburgh.

A military parade through the streets of the Granite City, was followed by a civic procession and wreath-laying ceremony at the War Memorial on Schoolhill.

Many donned their military uniforms to pay their respects in the city centre and to attend a service of remembrance led by Rev David Stewart at St Nicholas Kirk.

In Fraserburgh, a minute silence was marked at the town’s War Memorial after a parade from Saltoun Square.

Poppy wreaths are also now in place on the Plainstones on Elgin High Street as people gathered from across Moray to mark the day.

The ceremony was followed by a service at St Giles Church.

In the Highland capital, Remembrance Day events took place throughout the afternoon.

Crowds gathered to watch the parade through the city and wreaths being laid at Inverness War Memorial.

Our photographers captured moments from the Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday events held in Aberdeen, Fraserburgh, Elgin and Inverness. 

Military parade through Aberdeen streets

Aberdeen Remembrance Sunday. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The military parade, civic procession and wreath laying ceremony at the War Memorial, Schoolhill. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Large crowds gathered for the parade. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
A beautiful moment captured between young aberdonian children and a vetran. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Wreath laying ceremony at the War Memorial, Schoolhill. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The pipers on their way to the memorial. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Military parade heading towards Schoolhill. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Remembrance Sunday started on Back Wynd. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The wreaths at the  War Memorial. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
A massive crowd lined the streets of Schoolhill. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The civic procession and wreath laying ceremony at the War Memorial, Schoolhill. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The military parade. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The military parade. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Many veterans took part in the parade. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The pipe band played during the military parade. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
On their way to the wreath laying ceremony at the War Memorial, Schoolhill. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The cadets. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The army cadets. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The Armistice Service of Remembrance and laying of the wreaths commenced at the War Memorial conducted by Rev. Tanya Webster. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The 1 minute silence. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The one minute silence. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Wreath laying ceremony at the War Memorial, Schoolhill. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Wreath Laying. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Wreath laying. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Schoolhill was the centre of the remembrance day ceremony. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Bands played in memory of the fallen. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
A wonderful turnout to the ceremony today. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Pipeband on Back wynd. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Gathering at war memorial in Fraserburgh

Fraserburgh Remembrance Day Parade. Image: Duncan Brown
The pipe band leads the parade back to the Legion. Image: Duncan Brown
Fraserburgh parade march. Image: Duncan Brown
The scene at the war memorial. Image: Duncan Brown
The pipe band leading the parade down the streets of Fraserburgh. Image: Duncan Brown
A wreath is laid on behalf of the Royal British Legion. Image: Duncan Brown
Deputy Lord Lieutenant Lady Saltoun lays a wreath on behalf of the Lord Lieutenant. Image: Duncan Brown
The wreath laying party from uniformed youth organisations. Image: Duncan Brown
The scene at the war memorial as the flags are lowered. Image: Duncan Brown
Youth organisations taking part in the parade. Image:Duncan Brown
Deputy Lord Lieutenant Lady Saltoun lays a wreath on behalf of the Lord Lieutenant. Image: Duncan Brown
Flag bearers head the representative organisations. Image: Duncan Brown
Youth organisations taking part in the parade. Image: Duncan Brown
The Royal British Legion pipe band leads the parade to the war memorial. Image: Duncan Brown
The scene at the war memorial as the flags are lowered. Image: Duncan Brown

Service held at Elgin church

Large crowds came out to the War Memorial in the Plainstones area of Elgin High Street. Image: Jasperimage.
Veterans came to lay wreaths at the memorial. Image: Jasperimage.
Army, Navy and Air Force attend with dignitaries at the Memorial on Elgin High Street. Image: Jasperimage
Remembrance Parade on Elgin High Street. Image: Jasperimage
More wreath laying. Image: Jasperimage
Many veterans laid wreaths today. Image: Jasperimage
Respectful salutes and reflections for the fallen from Major General The Hon Seymour Monro CBE, LVO. Image: Jasperimage
Rev Deon Oelofse leads the ceremonial presentation. Image: Jasperimage
Respects paid at the War Memorial. Image: Jasperimage
MSP Richard Lochhead SNP laid a wreath. Image: Jasperimage
A wonderful turnout in Elgin for Remembrance day. Image: Jasperimage
Major General The Hon Seymour Monro CBE, LVO saluting. Image: Jasperimage
Young cadets stand respectfully watching the ceremony. Image Jasperimage
Remembrance Day Service prayers read by local clergy. Image: Jasperimage
Large crowds lined the High Street despite the weather. Image: Jasperimage
The Remembrance Parade at the War Memorial in the Plainstones area of Elgin High Street. Image: Jasperimage
Holding the wreaths. Image: Jasperimage
The pipe band during the Remembrance Parade at the War Memorial in the Plainstones area of Elgin High Street. Image: Jasperimage

Wreath-laying ceremony in Inverurie

Inverurie Remembrance parade at Inverurie war memorial and town hall. Image: Kirstie Ross
The Royal British Legion, pipe band, veterans, political representatives, police, fire service, Boys Brigade, ATC, Scouts, Guides, Inverurie Academy, Inverurie Community Council and Round Table all in attendance. Image: Kirstie Ross
The parade marched up to the legion. Image: Kirstie Ross.
The deputy Lord lieutenant of Aberdeenshire was in attendance at Inverurie. Image: Kirstie Ross
The pipe band lead the parade through Inverurie. Image: Kirstie Ross

Wreath-laying ceremony in Inverness

Soldier holding poppy wreath behind his back
Poppy wreaths laid at Inverness ceremony. Image: Paul Campbell.
Remembrance Sunday parade through Inverness
Remembrance Sunday parade through Inverness. Image: Paul Campbell.
Minute of silence at Inverness War Memorial
Minute of silence at Inverness War Memorial. Image: Paul Campbell.
Man salutes
Image: Paul Campbell.
Remembrance Sunday event
Remembrance Sunday marked in Inverness. Image: Paul Campbell.
Poppies on graves
Remembering those who served their country. Image: Paul Campbell.
Pipe band lead parade down Ness Bank
Parading along Ness Bank. Image: Paul Campbell.
Man sitting on memorial bench
‘Lest we Forget’. Image: Paul Campbell.
Veterans pay their respects in Inverness
Veterans pay their respects in Inverness. Image: Paul Campbell
Remembrance ceremony
A minute of silence in the Highland capital. Image: Paul Campbell.
People stand for silence in Inverness
The Remembrance Sunday ceremony in Inverness. Image: Paul Campbell.
Volunteers with charity buckets for Poppy Scotland
Collecting donations for Poppy Scotland. Image: Paul Campbell.
Men lay wreaths at war memorial
Wreaths were laid at the War Memorial in Inverness. Image: Paul Campbell.
Crowd of people at Inverness Remembrance Day event
Crowds gathered near Cavell Gardens. Image: Paul Campbell.
Pipe band in Inverness
The pipe band lead the parade through Inverness. Image: Paul Campbell.
Man in black coat plays horn next to memorial
The Last Post in Inverness. Image: Paul Campbell.

