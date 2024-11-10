Centenarian Joe celebrates turning 100 at Echt Hall birthday bash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Centenarian Joe celebrates turning 100 at Echt Hall birthday bash

Joe Dow was joined by family and friends as he celebrated the big day.

By Jamie Sinclair
Joe was the man of the day as he turned 100. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
It’s not every day you turn 100 years old, so Joe Dow’s family ensured it was a memorable one for the centenarian.

Joined by around 60 members of friends and family, former farmer Joe, from Echt, was treated to a delicious lunch on Saturday.

One of those in attendance was his daughter Aileen Down, who shared her dad’s secrets to a long and healthy life.

Aileen said: “I think it’s a mixture of things really.

“He always keeps his brain active and stimulated, and takes each day as it comes. He also loves a brandy!”

Aileen says she rarely has to pick up a copy of the Press & Journal when she visits Joe as he fills her in on all the news.

Aileen said: “The first thing he does is read his P&J from front to back.

“I don’t need to buy the paper if I go see my Dad, he recites everything that has happened back to me.”

He also checks out the weekly Aberdeen & Northern Marts , although now he does it virtually via laptop in the comfort of his own home.

Joe also has a fellow centenarian in childhood friend Ethel. 

“There’s also a lady in his company called Ethel Taylor who was along for the day,” Aileen said.

“She turned 100 six months ago, and they went to school together. It’s nice for him to know someone who has lived through everything he has. “

Joe celebrated his 100th Birthday alongside children (from left) Joe, Aileen, Gordon and Alan Dow. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Joe was born in the Echt area and has spent all of his life there.

His parents had a rented small holding of 45 acres and he had one sister.

He also began his farming career at a young age, something he would do until his retirement.

He later met his wife Mima and they married in April 1955, the same year as he took tenancy of 123 acres at Garrick Farm in Echt.

They went on to raise five children, four sons and one daughter.

It was at Garrick farm where he began his successful turkey enterprise.

Gradually, this was replaced by an expanding seed potato business.

He also became a renowned cattle and sheep seller, with dealings spreading as far from Wick to Stirling.

In future years he purchased several more farms including South Lasts and Milltimber.

As age started to catch up with Joe, he moved into his and Mima’s retirement home in Carlogie.

Mima died 10 years ago.

Even in his retirement, Joe still keeps himself busy keeping up with the news and the Marts.

Aileen said: “He’s in very good health for his age, and he still loves spending time with his family, as we do with him.”

Conversation