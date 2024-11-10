Centenarian Joe celebrates turning 100 at Echt Hall birthday bash

It’s not every day you turn 100 years old, so Joe Dow’s family ensured it was a memorable one for the centenarian.

Joined by around 60 members of friends and family, former farmer Joe, from Echt, was treated to a delicious lunch on Saturday.

One of those in attendance was his daughter Aileen Down, who shared her dad’s secrets to a long and healthy life.

Aileen said: “I think it’s a mixture of things really.

“He always keeps his brain active and stimulated, and takes each day as it comes. He also loves a brandy!”

Aileen says she rarely has to pick up a copy of the Press & Journal when she visits Joe as he fills her in on all the news.

Aileen said: “The first thing he does is read his P&J from front to back.

“I don’t need to buy the paper if I go see my Dad, he recites everything that has happened back to me.”

He also checks out the weekly Aberdeen & Northern Marts , although now he does it virtually via laptop in the comfort of his own home.

Joe also has a fellow centenarian in childhood friend Ethel.

“There’s also a lady in his company called Ethel Taylor who was along for the day,” Aileen said.

“She turned 100 six months ago, and they went to school together. It’s nice for him to know someone who has lived through everything he has. “

Joe was born in the Echt area and has spent all of his life there.

His parents had a rented small holding of 45 acres and he had one sister.

He also began his farming career at a young age, something he would do until his retirement.

He later met his wife Mima and they married in April 1955, the same year as he took tenancy of 123 acres at Garrick Farm in Echt.

They went on to raise five children, four sons and one daughter.

It was at Garrick farm where he began his successful turkey enterprise.

Gradually, this was replaced by an expanding seed potato business.

He also became a renowned cattle and sheep seller, with dealings spreading as far from Wick to Stirling.

In future years he purchased several more farms including South Lasts and Milltimber.

As age started to catch up with Joe, he moved into his and Mima’s retirement home in Carlogie.

Mima died 10 years ago.

Even in his retirement, Joe still keeps himself busy keeping up with the news and the Marts.

Aileen said: “He’s in very good health for his age, and he still loves spending time with his family, as we do with him.”